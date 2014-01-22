Children’s museum launches capital campaign to open doors in Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA – Busy Brains Children’s Museum is kicking off 2014 with the launch of its Constructing Curiosity Capital Campaign. Through its capital campaign, the museum has a goal of raising $3.5 million.

In 2013 the museum secured a 14,000 sq ft. building in downtown Lake Villa at 130 Cedar Ave. The campaign will raise money to refurbish the museum's permanent home and fund the development of the museum's exhibits, as well as allow for operating reserves.

The capital campaign provides opportunities for corporations, small businesses, and friends and family to support the first children’s museum in Lake County.

"Our sponsors will be key to providing a world-class educational destination for the children, parents, and teachers of Lake County," said Alison Price, executive director of Busy Brains Children's Museum.

The museum is also seeking donations of materials to aid in the construction of exhibits (a list is available at www.busybrains.org).

Busy Brains Children’s Museum was founded in November, 2003 by Alison Price and Kathy Goers. As Lake County educators, their school was transporting students over an hour to child-centered museums, greatly reducing the available learning time. Their perceived need for a local children’s museum became stronger when they became parents, and Busy Brains Children’s Museum was born. Over the past 10 years Busy Brains has encouraged thousands of children to learn through play with its traveling exhibits.

The museum will host eight permanent galleries with educational themes. The exhibits have been aligned with Illinois Common Core Learning Standards, which establishes clear guidelines for students in specific subject areas.

Gallery themes include: Our Town, Wiggle Room, Sensory Area, World of Water, Raceways, KIDstruction Zone, Body Journey and Creation Station.

The museum expects to open its doors in 18 months to two years, or as soon as its’ funding goal is reached.

"We are thrilled to become a permanent fixture in the Lake Villa community, and look forward to working with the corporations, small businesses and families of Lake County, whether through donations or simply volunteering to help Busy Brains open its doors to the public," Price said.

For more information about the museum, volunteer and fundraising opportunities, call 224-381-0138 or visit www.busybrains.org.