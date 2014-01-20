Columbia College of Missouri names Dalrymple as president

GURNEE — Columbia College of Missouri, which has campuses in Gurnee, Crystal Lake, Elgin and Freeport, announced Scott Dalrymple, Ph.D., has been named the 17th president of the college.

Dalrymple, who currently is dean for the School of Liberal Arts at Excelsior College, Albany, N.Y., was introduced to students, faculty, staff and Columbia community members Wednesday in Launer Auditorium on the Columbia College campus.

“After a comprehensive and far-reaching search, I’m delighted to announce that Dr. Scott Dalrymple has been unanimously selected as our 17th president,” said Daisy Grossnickle, chair of the college’s board of trustees. “We were so very fortunate to have had two immensely qualified finalists. During his visit, it became apparent that Scott had all the qualities we were looking for in a leader and aligned with our goals as an institution. He will be an excellent leader who will help usher in a new era of growth at the college.”

Dalrymple visited the college’s St. Louis and Columbia campuses Jan. 12 and 13, meeting with constituents including trustees, administrative council members, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members.

The search for the college’s next president began shortly after Dr. Gerald Brouder, president emeritus, announced his retirement in January 2013.