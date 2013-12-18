Martha Jane Goodwin, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 6, 2013, at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, in Joliet, Illinois.

Martha was born Jan. 26, 1920, in Logansport, Ind., to Arthur Irvin Rentfrow and Edna (Ryan) Rentfrow Christianer. She attended Anderson High School, Anderson, Indiana, graduating in 1938. After graduation, she moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana to work as a secretary at G.E. Apprentice School.

She married Donald Howard Goodwin on February 27, 1944. Together, they owned and operated Auburn TV & Appliance in Auburn, Indiana for many years. They retired to Pretty Lake then Kendallville, Indiana, where they were members of the South Milford Church of Christ. Don preceded her in death June 6, 2006. Martha worked as a bookkeeper for Maloley’s Foods and D & S Builders and later worked as a volunteer at Parkview Noble Hospital and served on the Residents’ Council for Lamplighter Apartments.

After her 90th birthday, she moved from the Lamplighter Apartments in Kendallville to Park Pointe Supportive Living Facility in Morris, Illinois to be near her daughter, Judy. She especially enjoyed Soduku puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and Wii bowling with her Park Point friends, and watching her great-grandchildren at family gatherings.

Martha is survived by four children: Judith (Alan) Miller of Morris, David (Linda) Goodwin of Grosse Isle, Mich., Nancy (Joseph, deceased) Orr of Sedro Wooley, Wash., and Diane (Monty) Campion of New Waterford, Ohio; grandchildren Scott (Nicole) Miller and Todd Miller of Morris, Illinois, David Goodwin of Grosse Isle, Mich., and Brian (Rachel) Goodwin of Detroit, Mich., Anna Orr and Aaron Orr of Concrete, Wash., Kristoffer (Lindsey) Koskie of Indianapolis and Tim (Rosa) Koskie of Sydney, Australia; extended family includes her niece, Loralee (Rod) Taylor of LaGrange, Indiana, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Edward; sister, Mary, in childhood; her parents; two nephews, Jerry (Sharon) Rentfrow (Daleville, Indiana) and Tom Sellburg (Pontiac, Michigan); and her sister-in-law, Kathryn Armstrong (LaGrange, Indiana) who passed away October 9, 2013.

A Celebration of Martha’s life will be held in the dining room of Park Pointe Supportive Living facility in Morris on Friday, December 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A reading of the 23rd Psalm will be read at 7:30 by daughter, Judy Miller. Preferred memorials may be made to the South Milford Church of Christ in South Milford, IN, or to Park Pointe Supportive Living, 1221 Edgewater Drive, Morris, IL 60450.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, Illinois. For further information please visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or call (815) 942-0084.