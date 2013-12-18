Kyle S. Dotson, 43, of Creal Spring and formerly of Seneca and Mokena. He was a veteran U.S. Army Veteran/Persian Gulf Desert Storm.

He was the husband of Carla (nee Giampaolo); father of Kyle Dakota and Grace Dotson; brother of James (Joann), Derek (Angie) and Jason (Melissa) Dotson; son of Bonnie (nee Luebke) and the late Elmer Dotson; son-in-law of Roberta (nee Agostini) and the late Joseph Giampaolo; brother-in-law of John (Michelle) Giampaolo and Lisa (Michael) Carson; and beloved nephew, uncle, cousin, fellow soldier and dear friend of many.

Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (US Route 30, 3 blocks east of Western Ave), Chicago Heights, from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Funeral Services are at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Call 708-481-9230 for information.