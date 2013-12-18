June 15, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Kyle S. Dotson

By Shaw Local News Network
Kyle S. Dotson

Kyle S. Dotson

Kyle S. Dotson, 43, of Creal Spring and formerly of Seneca and Mokena. He was a veteran U.S. Army Veteran/Persian Gulf Desert Storm.

He was the husband of Carla (nee Giampaolo); father of Kyle Dakota and Grace Dotson; brother of James (Joann), Derek (Angie) and Jason (Melissa) Dotson; son of Bonnie (nee Luebke) and the late Elmer Dotson; son-in-law of Roberta (nee Agostini) and the late Joseph Giampaolo; brother-in-law of John (Michelle) Giampaolo and Lisa (Michael) Carson; and beloved nephew, uncle, cousin, fellow soldier and dear friend of many.

Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (US Route 30, 3 blocks east of Western Ave), Chicago Heights, from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Funeral Services are at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Call 708-481-9230 for information.

Obituaries
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois