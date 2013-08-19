St. Charles motorcyclist dies in Geneva crash

GENEVA – A St. Charles man was pronounced dead after police said he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a tree in Geneva on Sunday afternoon.



The Geneva Police Department, along with the Geneva and West Chicago fire departments, responded at 2:46 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident in the first block of Kautz Road. The driver, James R. Stevens, 58, was turning northbound onto Kautz Road from Route 38 in Geneva when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his 1985 Honda motorcycle, according to a news release.



The motorcycle left the roadway on the west side of Kautz Road and struck a tree. Stevens was transported to Central DuPage Hospital and was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash, police said.



The Geneva Police Department continues to investigate the crash.