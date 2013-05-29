July 17, 2024
Woodstock police reports for May 29, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
• Lewis Bernard Williams, 24, 2204 Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, May 22, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, and improper lane use.

• A 17-year-old Woodstock girl was charged Thursday, May 23, with domestic battery.

• James Lyall Obenchain, 54, 1271 Tara Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, May 24, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, and improper lane use.

