Algonquin police reports for May 17, 2013

• Kaitlyn M. Park, 18, 18 Dellwood Court, Algonquin, was charged Monday, May 6, with two counts of domestic battery.

• A 16-year-old male from Algonquin was charged Monday, May 6, with retail theft.

• Juan Vega, 57, 98 Mary Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged, Wednesday, May 8, with driving under the influence, no proof of insurance and improper lane use.

• Krystal S. Joyner, 26, 210 E. Algonquin Road Apt. D, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, May 8, with disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer.

• Patrick R. Huebner, 19, 159 Austin Ave., Carpentersville, was charged Wednesday, May 8, with retail theft.

• Jonathan J. Pawlicki, 21, 4 Fieldcrest Court, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, May 9, with domestic battery.

• Brandy M. Jackson, 25, 2724 N. 49th St., Milwaukee, was charged Thursday, May 9, with forgery.

• Two 17-year-old males from Bartlett were charged Saturday, May 11, with underage drinking.

• Rebecca L. Nellessen, 42, 10120 Kendall Drive, Algonquin, Saturday, May 11, with driving under influence, and driving while license suspended. She also was wanted on a warrant in Cook County for driving while license suspended.

• Scott W. Miller, 23, 529 Skyline Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, May 12, with leaving the scene and failure to reduce speed.