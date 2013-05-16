July 17, 2024
News - McHenry County
Algonquin police reports for May 17, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car

• Kaitlyn M. Park, 18, 18 Dellwood Court, Algonquin, was charged Monday, May 6, with two counts of domestic battery.

• A 16-year-old male from Algonquin was charged Monday, May 6, with retail theft.

• Juan Vega, 57, 98 Mary Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged, Wednesday, May 8, with driving under the influence, no proof of insurance and improper lane use.

• Krystal S. Joyner, 26, 210 E. Algonquin Road Apt. D, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, May 8, with disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer.

• Patrick R. Huebner, 19, 159 Austin Ave., Carpentersville, was charged Wednesday, May 8, with retail theft.

• Jonathan J. Pawlicki, 21, 4 Fieldcrest Court, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, May 9, with domestic battery.

• Brandy M. Jackson, 25, 2724 N. 49th St., Milwaukee, was charged Thursday, May 9, with forgery.

• Two 17-year-old males from Bartlett were charged Saturday, May 11, with underage drinking.

• Rebecca L. Nellessen, 42, 10120 Kendall Drive, Algonquin, Saturday, May 11, with driving under influence, and driving while license suspended. She also was wanted on a warrant in Cook County for driving while license suspended.

• Scott W. Miller, 23, 529 Skyline Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, May 12, with leaving the scene and failure to reduce speed.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois