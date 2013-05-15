McHenry police reports for May 17, 2013

McHenry Police Department

• Victor Hugo Perez-Cuervo, 32, 1420 River Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, April 15, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, disregarding stop sign, driving without valid insurance, blocking intersection and improve lane use.

• William P. Aman, 58, 801 Oak Grove Road, Johnsburg, was charged Monday, April 15, with retail theft.

• Jeffrey S. Rothermel, 31, 1535 Crabtree Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, April 18, with violating an order of protection.

• Duran A. Davis, 27, 1661 Vista Lake Drive, Antioch, was charged Saturday, April 20, with battery.

• Christopher J. Sheehan, 27, 525 E. Burnett Road, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, April 20, with battery.

• Jason D. Smith, 35, 2010 Oak Drive, McHenry, was charged Sunday, April 21, with two counts of domestic battery.