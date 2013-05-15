July 17, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | McHenry CountyBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

McHenry police reports for May 17, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

McHenry Police Department

• Victor Hugo Perez-Cuervo, 32, 1420 River Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, April 15, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, disregarding stop sign, driving without valid insurance, blocking intersection and improve lane use.

• William P. Aman, 58, 801 Oak Grove Road, Johnsburg, was charged Monday, April 15, with retail theft.

• Jeffrey S. Rothermel, 31, 1535 Crabtree Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, April 18, with violating an order of protection.

• Duran A. Davis, 27, 1661 Vista Lake Drive, Antioch, was charged Saturday, April 20, with battery.

• Christopher J. Sheehan, 27, 525 E. Burnett Road, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, April 20, with battery.

• Jason D. Smith, 35, 2010 Oak Drive, McHenry, was charged Sunday, April 21, with two counts of domestic battery.

Police ReportsMcHenry County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois