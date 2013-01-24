Jonas L. Fultz, 78, Mt. Morris, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus and eternal life on Monday, Jan. 14, 2013 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Jonas was born in a coal mining camp in the Cumberland Mountain community of Insull, Ky., on Dec. 17, 1934, the son of Monroe and Phoebe (Wilder) Fultz. He moved to Fairborn, Ohio, when he was 14 years old. Jonas graduated from Fairborn Baker High School in 1954 where he played football during his high school years and developed his passion for auto repair.

He attended Walters State University, Morristown, Tenn., and studied business administration and management. Jonas married Joyce A. Shewsbury in 1955 in Indiana; she preceded him in death. He married Linda McNeil on Dec. 30, 1978 in Fairborn, Ohio. His career spanned 39 years in the rotogravure printing industry, moving into supervision after completion of training programs and worked for printing companies in Dayton and Springfield, Ohio, then moved to American Greetings Plus Mark in Greeneville, Tenn., and finally he worked for Quebecor Printing Company, Mt. Morris, retiring in 1993. He then spent six years with Kable News Company, Mt. Morris, retiring in 1999.

During this time he continued to pursue his love of engine and transmission building and auto repair. He mentored many friends over the years in that skill. Jonas was an avid Nascar fan, and was also passionate about restoring and showing classic vehicles. He was an accomplished coordinator and promoter of classic car shows in the Ogle County area. Jonas was an EMT for the Mt. Morris Fire Department for several years in the 1990s. He was a member of the Samuel H. Davis Lodge 96, Mt. Morris, a 32nd degree member of the Freeport Consistory, Freeport, and member of the Tebela Shrine Temple, Rockford. Jonas ran a drag car for 15 years in NHRA moving into round track racing in ASA and ARCA circuits.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Fultz, Mt. Morris; two daughters, Joan M. (Don) Strouth, Fairborn, Ohio, and Ginger S. (Bill) Johnson, San Antonio, Texas; son: Jonas F. Fultz, Rockford; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; an uncle, James Joe Wilder, Overland Park, Kans.; an aunt, Elizabeth Wilder Green, Pineville, Ky.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife. Jonas continuously sought ways to help others and wished to continue that practice by donating his body to the Northern Illinois University Medical Study. Memorial services were held Jan.19 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Morris Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Bruce McKanna and Rev. Herman Brown officiating. Arrangements were completed by Finch Funeral Home, Mt. Morris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider memorial contributions to Samuel H. Davis Lodge 96 or Let Freedom Ring, Mt. Morris.