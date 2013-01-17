NELSON – Robert N. “Bob” “Grandpa” Minor, 91, of Nelson, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Robert was born Oct. 2, 1921, in Peoria, the son of John and Peoria (Dempsey) Minor. He served in the Army and was a combat veteran of World War II in the South Pacific. He was a Local 150 equipment operator, and retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire as a crane operator. Bob was known as the “Coal Miner” and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include one son, Daniel (Susan) Minor of Rock Falls; three daughters, Melissa (Russell) Thompson of Nelson, Lori Castro of Littleton, Colo., and Cyndie (Robert) McClone of Roscoe; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Grant, Bill, and Steve; two sisters, Grace and Martha; and one granddaughter, Jade Anne Castaneda.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, with the Rev. Rick Koch of Dutchtown Church of the Brethren in Milledgeville officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

A memorial has been established to Rock Falls Little League.

