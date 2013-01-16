Sauk Valley police reports for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013

Dixon Police

David P. Short Jr., 38, of Dixon; 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Galena Avenue; driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle; posted I-Bond.

Amboy Police

Trevor G. Howell, 19, of Amboy; 10:18 p.m. Monday at Josiah Avenue and Division Street; speeding; posted bond.

Courtney L. Moore, 19, of Amboy; 12:59 p.m. Wednesday; at Mason Avenue and Division Street; operating an uninsured vehicle; posted bond.

Sterling Police

Kory R. Froeter, 34, of Sterling; 7:57 p.m. Wednesday at East Lynn Boulevard and 16th Avenue; speeding; given notice to appear in court.

Oregon Police

Sergio L. Alvarez, 38, of Oregon; 5:14 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 400 block of West Washington Street; driving with a suspended license.

Benjamin R. Gardner, 17 of Oregon; 6:33 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 100 block of North Daysville Road; improper parking on the roadway, driving under the influence of drugs; taken to Ogle County Jail.

Almedin Izerjrovski, 16, of Oregon; 2:54 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 100 block of North 14th Street; speeding.

Shawn A. Garland, 35, of Dixon; 11:40 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 500 block of South Second Street; driving with a revoked license.

Carie L. McCammon, 36, of Oregon; 5:58 a.m. Friday at West Washington Fourth Streets; disobeying a traffic-control device.

Jonathan M. Woods, 36, of Sterling; 8:27 p.m. Friday; Whiteside County warrant –operating an uninsured motor vehicle; taken to Ogle County Jail.

Brandi M. Anderson, 21, of Oregon; 8:33 a.m. Saturday; at 10th and Webster streets; disobeying a stop sign.

Cheryl L. Wittlock, 42, of Oregon; 8:33 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Oregon Trail Road; speeding.

Sandra L. Murray, 47, of Oregon; 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Washington Street; operating a vehicle overweight on registration.

Jonathan P. Neisewander, 17, of Dixon; 4:16 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Oregon Trail Road; speeding.

Samara A. Goff, 35, of Mount Morris; 10:01 a.m. Sunday at 10th and Webster streets; disobeying a stop sign.

Scott J. Powell, 17, of Polo; 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Pines Road; speeding.

Tyler W. Vankirk, 23, of Rochelle; 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Washington Street; tinted windows law violation.

Bradley J. Butler, 39, of Walnut; 6:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street; no valid registration – first division.

Vanessa M. Guzman, 22, of Rockford; 8:48 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Fourth Street; speeding.

Phillip A. Zitkus, 24, of Oregon; 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Washington Street; driving without lights when required.

Ogle County Sheriff

Steven Graff, 20, of Chana; 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of East Lindenwood Road; possession of alcohol by a minor, consumption of alcohol by a minor, transportation of alcohol by a minor; posted I-Bond.