STERLING – Kathryn M. Gorena, 77, of Sterling, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, at her home. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years.

Kathryn was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Sterling, the daughter of Earl and Erna (Schlueter) Seidel.

Survivors include four daughters, Mary (Wes) Urrutia of Dixon, Estella Browning of San Diego, Theresa (Fred) Murray of Rock Falls, and Elizabeth (Art) Moreno of Sterling; one son, Ray Castro Jr. of Sterling; three sisters, Evelyn Celestino and Elsie Echartea, both of Sterling, and Ruth (Mervin) Becker of Billings, Mont.; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Earl Jr., Raymond and Edwin; one sister, Delores; one son, Raul, in infancy; one grandson, Jaimie; and one son-in-law, Robert.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave., Sterling. The memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Juan Ayala officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

