March 14 historical covers: 1,100 Prisoners in Joliet Mutiny This Noon

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 14. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from dramatic prison breaks and true crime milestones to the community’s resilience during a global pandemic.

1931: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The March 14, 1931, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph was dominated by a sensational attempted jailbreak with the bold headline: “1,100 Prisoners in Joliet Mutiny This Noon.” Closer to home, the paper reported on a “Wholesale Delivery From Lee County Jail” that was narrowly foiled after prisoners were caught working at a hole in the west wall of the ancient facility. The page also captured a mix of grim crime reports and lighthearted local triumphs, such as a Dixon high school student winning a poem contest.

1980: Daily Times-Press (Streator)

By March 14, 1980, the front page of Streator’s Daily Times-Press carried heavy news of the justice system, leading with “Gacy sentenced to death” after the conviction of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. The edition also balanced national economic anxiety with international tragedy, featuring headlines about President Carter’s plan to unveil a balanced budget and a devastating plane crash near Warsaw, Poland, that claimed 87 lives.

2014: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The March 14, 2014, Northwest Herald centered on community spirit and local governance. The striking lead image and headline, “Making a bald statement,” documented dozens of residents, including a 10-year-old boy, shaving their heads to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Day cancer research. On the political front, the paper covered a heated debate among Illinois gubernatorial hopefuls and local discussions regarding the potential privatization of the Valley Hi nursing home.

2020: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The March 14, 2020, edition of the Daily Chronicle serves as a stark reminder of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive headline “SCHOOLS CLOSING” captured the immediate local impact of Governor Pritzker’s statewide order, as DeKalb County officials scrambled to prepare for remote learning and meal programs. The sidebar news of a local murder trial and a home invasion arrest highlighted that even as the world paused for a health crisis, the wheels of local justice continued to turn.