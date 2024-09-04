Fulton to host 10th Avenue park celebration, will reveal park’s new name

Chandler Fullick, 7, and his sister, Sophia, 3, of Clinton, Iowa, play on the new playground equipment at 10th Avenue Park in Fulton on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — The opening of Fulton’s 10th Avenue Park will be celebrated with a grand-opening ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the park.

The ceremony, set to last from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will officially open the park to the public.

While the park’s equipment has been open since June, Tuesday’s ceremony will mark the end of construction as well as the public release of 10th Avenue Park’s new official name.

Naming the park has been a long-discussed topic within Fulton. With the reconstruction providing a new start for the park, city leaders decided the time is right to find a new name. This summer, community members made over 60 submissions for the park’s new name, with the top three considered for final selection. The new name will be revealed at Tuesday’s ceremony.

T-shirts have been made for the night of the grand opening, and city leaders encourage people to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be provided.