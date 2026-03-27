Dine across Starved Rock County: Part Two

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. Join us as we explore a few more of the region’s popular eateries and nightcap spots.
The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli
1219 Fulton St., Ottawa
TheCheeseShop.biz
For more than 30 years, The Cheese Shop and Deli has been providing Starved Rock Country, locals and visitors in the know, with delicious, fresh foods in an unusual setting: a former cheese factory! The building served as a storefront and manufacturing facility for the “Ottawa Milk Products Company” from 1942-1986, but now houses a full-fledged deli and restaurant, serving some of the best sub sandwiches in the area. Tucked away on the banks of the I&M Canal, The Cheese Shop and Deli offers a wide variety of paninis, subs and carver sandwiches, in addition to some great soup and sandwich combos and daily specials. The restaurant is keeping true to their roots, using a curated selection of specialty cheeses, fresh breads and delicious meats. Locals love their revolving selection of soups, including vegetable, ravs-n-broth, french onion, white bean-n-tomato and jalapeño cheese.
Bruce & Ollie’s Ice Cream, Specialty Coffee & Deli
166 Mill St., North Utica
BruceAndOllies.com
Feel like having an artisan ice cream while visiting downtown Utica? Bruce & Ollie’s is the Starved Rock Country region’s newest ice cream parlor, featuring a wide variety of delectable hand-scooped flavors, alongside a selection of craft beverages and grab-and-go food options. Located inside the village’s historic hardware building, this mom-n-pop shop exudes ambiance, featuring original stone walls, exposed beams and a cozy fireplace surrounded by plenty of comfortable seating options. On the menu you’ll find salads, soups, charcuterie boards, sandwiches (hot and cold) and breakfast offerings, alongside drinks like espressos, iced coffees and teas. Don’t miss a visit to Bruce & Ollie’s next time you’re walking down Utica’s Mill Street.
Starved Rock Lodge Restaurant
One Lodge Lane, Oglesby
starvedrocklodge.com
Experience an unforgettable evening at the Starved Rock Lodge’s veranda or beautiful indoor dining hall. The Veranda overlooks the Illinois River, while the dining hall is a stunning throwback venue. Enjoy a night of drinks, live music, and delicious food. The lodge’s rustic cabin-like atmosphere creates the perfect post-adventure retreat.
Uptown Grill
601 1st St., La Salle
Uptowngrill.com
La Salle’s Uptown Grill is renowned for their polished take on classics and is often lauded as being one of the best places to grab prime rib in the Chicago area on Friday and Saturday nights. These charbroiled steaks are cut and aged in-house, and the seafood, shellfish, and oysters are prepared fresh every day. But in addition to offering great food and a full service bar and lounge (complete with an extensive list of more than 100 wines and 12 craft beers on tap), Uptown Grill also is home to one of the most exciting music venues in Starved Rock Country. On select nights, the stage at Uptown’s Playlist Theater hosts popular touring acts. Past guests have included Alejandro Escovedo, Robbie Fulks, The War and Treaty and Loudon Wainwright III.
August Hill Winery & Illinois Sparkling Co.
106 Mill St., North Utica
augusthillwinery.com
Located in the heart of downtown Utica, August Hill’s sophisticated tasting room offers a selection of award winning, locally produced, wines. Best of all, their line of sparkling wines is produced with grapes grown on a sprawling vineyard located in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy a glass of August Hill’s award-winning Berlyn Red, share a wine flight on their beautiful patio or even buy a case of wine to share with friends and family.
CatsEye Wine Bar
724 La Salle St., Ottawa
CatsEyeWineBar.com
For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit. Explore an extensive selection of local and international wines. Craft cocktail lovers will appreciate the always evolving drink menu. This intimate setting hosts art openings, drag shows, wine tastings and live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues and tribute acts.
Verucchi’s Ristorante
600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley
Verucchis.com
Celebrating more than 100 years of serving the freshest pastas, you too can enjoy the time-tested recipes that five generations of Verucchi’s have to offer. Start off with the garlicky bagna cauda while waiting for your pasta to arrive. A local favorite at Verucchi’s is the “tavern style” chicken, a wet batter preparation compared with their traditional flour. Polenta, homemade Italian sausage or meatballs can be added as a side. You’ll also find an expansive wine list and comfortable bar separate from the dining area.