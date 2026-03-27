Dine across Starved Rock County: Part Two

The Chesse Shop 'n Deli, 1219 Fulton St., has been at it's current location on Ottawa's West Side since 1970. Before it was a restaurant the building was home to a cheese factory that was owned by the father Marty Ruhland, who is the current owner.

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. Join us as we explore a few more of the region’s popular eateries and nightcap spots.

The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli

1219 Fulton St., Ottawa

TheCheeseShop.biz

For more than 30 years, The Cheese Shop and Deli has been providing Starved Rock Country, locals and visitors in the know, with delicious, fresh foods in an unusual setting: a former cheese factory! The building served as a storefront and manufacturing facility for the “Ottawa Milk Products Company” from 1942-1986, but now houses a full-fledged deli and restaurant, serving some of the best sub sandwiches in the area. Tucked away on the banks of the I&M Canal, The Cheese Shop and Deli offers a wide variety of paninis, subs and carver sandwiches, in addition to some great soup and sandwich combos and daily specials. The restaurant is keeping true to their roots, using a curated selection of specialty cheeses, fresh breads and delicious meats. Locals love their revolving selection of soups, including vegetable, ravs-n-broth, french onion, white bean-n-tomato and jalapeño cheese.

Kylie Mattioda works on her laptop in front of the newly remodeled The Bickerman building downtown Utica on Thursday May 13, 2021. Cetwinski family is excited to announce that the building will have space for gathering with friends, family, and new acquaintances that have come to visit our little slice of heaven. The business will be home to Bruce and Ollie’s serving Capannari's ice cream and coffee shop, offering locally-roasted Starved Rock Coffee Deli sandwiches, soups and salads. (Scott Anderson)

Bruce & Ollie’s Ice Cream, Specialty Coffee & Deli

166 Mill St., North Utica

BruceAndOllies.com

Feel like having an artisan ice cream while visiting downtown Utica? Bruce & Ollie’s is the Starved Rock Country region’s newest ice cream parlor, featuring a wide variety of delectable hand-scooped flavors, alongside a selection of craft beverages and grab-and-go food options. Located inside the village’s historic hardware building, this mom-n-pop shop exudes ambiance, featuring original stone walls, exposed beams and a cozy fireplace surrounded by plenty of comfortable seating options. On the menu you’ll find salads, soups, charcuterie boards, sandwiches (hot and cold) and breakfast offerings, alongside drinks like espressos, iced coffees and teas. Don’t miss a visit to Bruce & Ollie’s next time you’re walking down Utica’s Mill Street.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge Restaurant

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

starvedrocklodge.com

Experience an unforgettable evening at the Starved Rock Lodge’s veranda or beautiful indoor dining hall. The Veranda overlooks the Illinois River, while the dining hall is a stunning throwback venue. Enjoy a night of drinks, live music, and delicious food. The lodge’s rustic cabin-like atmosphere creates the perfect post-adventure retreat.

The bar and lounge area at Uptown Grill in La Salle. (Photo provided by Alexis Anderes)

Uptown Grill

601 1st St., La Salle

Uptowngrill.com

La Salle’s Uptown Grill is renowned for their polished take on classics and is often lauded as being one of the best places to grab prime rib in the Chicago area on Friday and Saturday nights. These charbroiled steaks are cut and aged in-house, and the seafood, shellfish, and oysters are prepared fresh every day. But in addition to offering great food and a full service bar and lounge (complete with an extensive list of more than 100 wines and 12 craft beers on tap), Uptown Grill also is home to one of the most exciting music venues in Starved Rock Country. On select nights, the stage at Uptown’s Playlist Theater hosts popular touring acts. Past guests have included Alejandro Escovedo, Robbie Fulks, The War and Treaty and Loudon Wainwright III.

Photo provided by August Hill Winery

August Hill Winery & Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., North Utica

augusthillwinery.com

Located in the heart of downtown Utica, August Hill’s sophisticated tasting room offers a selection of award winning, locally produced, wines. Best of all, their line of sparkling wines is produced with grapes grown on a sprawling vineyard located in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy a glass of August Hill’s award-winning Berlyn Red, share a wine flight on their beautiful patio or even buy a case of wine to share with friends and family.

CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa (Ryan Searl )

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

CatsEyeWineBar.com

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit. Explore an extensive selection of local and international wines. Craft cocktail lovers will appreciate the always evolving drink menu. This intimate setting hosts art openings, drag shows, wine tastings and live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues and tribute acts.

Verucchi's Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Verucchi’s Ristorante

600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley

Verucchis.com

Celebrating more than 100 years of serving the freshest pastas, you too can enjoy the time-tested recipes that five generations of Verucchi’s have to offer. Start off with the garlicky bagna cauda while waiting for your pasta to arrive. A local favorite at Verucchi’s is the “tavern style” chicken, a wet batter preparation compared with their traditional flour. Polenta, homemade Italian sausage or meatballs can be added as a side. You’ll also find an expansive wine list and comfortable bar separate from the dining area.