Dine Across Starved Rock County: Part One

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. Join us as we explore some of the region’s iconic classic spots and new craft restaurants.

Bar Dolci, Ottawa's newest eatery and Italian lounge, offers artisan pizzas, delicious desserts and much more. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Bar Dolci

702 La Salle St., Ottawa – bardolci.com

This new concept, located next to it’s sister restaurant The Beach House in downtown Ottawa, offers an upscale lounge experience, an expansive drink menu and delicious desserts. Grab delectable lunch fare like gourmet pizzas, baked pastas, and handcrafted cocktails before the space morphs in the evening into a Champagne and dessert lounge – featuring curated wines and craft cocktails. This late night spot will offer thoughtful desserts like crème brûlée, a full line of gelato and small bites like truffled popcorn intended to pair with their artisan drinks.

Bank vault doors are a focal point in the dining room of Gaetano's Vault, a restaurant inside a renovated bank building. The restaurant leans into a 1920s gangster theme. (Ryan Searl)

Gaetano’s Vault

200 E. Main St., Streator – GaetanosVault.com

Nestled in historic downtown Streator, you’ll find Gaetano’s Vault, one of Starved Rock Country’s premiere destination dining experiences. This welcoming upscale restaurant, housed in a former turn-of-the-century bank building, has been garnering rave reviews with their delectable menu and impeccable Roaring ‘20s decor. Gaetano’s is home to an approachable menu that melds classic American and Italian fare with more far-flung influences. You’ll find delectable offerings like a signature 16 oz. New York strip steak, citrus glazed mahi mahi and much more.

Customers value the atmosphere and fresh seafood at The Beach House in Ottawa. (Shannon Serpette)

The Beach House

700 La Salle St., Ottawa – BeachHouseGrille.com

Located in the heart of historic downtown Ottawa, The Beach House is home to coastal cuisine from around the world. You’ll find a variety of fresh half shell oysters, tuna poke and an authentic lobster roll. While focused on fresh fish and seafood, this popular dining destination offers plenty of non-seafood options, from pork shank al pastor to Thai curry chicken. Inside, you’ll find a full-size bar specializing in crafted cocktails, and an ample wine list and great atmosphere.

More than 20 burgers are on the menu at Honest Abe's Tap and Grill in Morris, including the Peanut Butter and Jealousy, which includes peanut butter, grape jelly and bacon on a beef patty. (Julie Barichello)

Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill

3585 IL-47, Morris – HonestAbesTapAndGrill.com

Since 2011, Honest Abe’s Tap House and Grill, in Morris, has been paying loving tribute to the great emancipator, through their name, decor and a stable of giant craft burgers. These award-winning Lincoln-themed burgers include The Gettysburger (American cheese, bacon, over easy eggs and a side of mayo) and The Rail-Splitter (Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled ham, pickles and honey mustard). The Lincoln Poor Boy, another popular pick, includes homemade garlic pork poor boy and provolone cheese, served on a grilled garlic butter hoagie roll. You’ll find more than 25 burgers, loaded mac and cheese bowls, and signature sandwiches on the menu, alongside some great appetizers like battered green beans, fried portabellas and a filet mignon quesadilla.

Hank's Farm is a fan-favorite restaurant, housed inside a former dairy barn, serving up delicious American classics and a legendary Sunday brunch. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Hank’s Farm Restaurant

2973 IL-71, Ottawa – HanksFarm.com

For fans of one-of-a-kind dining destinations, consider a trip to Hank’s Farm Restaurant in Ottawa. This fan-favorite restaurant, housed inside a former dairy barn, is surrounded by 20+ picturesque rolling acres – home to roaming peacocks, chickens, ducks, turkeys and sheep. Hank’s features private event space, outdoor dining, a full bar and an elaborate Sunday brunch buffet – one of the best in Starved Rock Country.

Skoog's Pub & Grill, still housed in the downtown Utica building that withstood the 2004 tornado, is a village institution that provides pub grub in a family-friendly atmosphere. (Mystery Diner)

Skoogs Pub & Grill

155 Mill St., North Utica, IL 61373 – skoogspub.com

Located in Utica, just minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Skoog’s Pub & Grill is famous for serving up great homemade food in generous sized portions. This comfortable drinking and dining destination is located right in the heart of cozy downtown Utica, and is the perfect place to grab some post-hike burgers. Be sure to try the melt-in-your-mouth, 3/4 lb., Hearty Skoog Burger. This specially seasoned, never frozen burger is stacked high with your choices of cheese, bacon, grilled onion or fresh sauteed mushrooms. Looking for something to share with your group? Order a round of Skoog’s Famous Wings, offered breaded or unbreaded in a variety of delicious sauces.

The inside of Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa. (Jeremiah Joe Coffee)

Jeremiah Joe Coffee

807 LaSalle St., Ottawa – JeremiahJoeCoffee.com

Located in the heart of tree-lined downtown Ottawa, Jeremiah Joe has been providing delicious fresh brewed beverages since 2002. With a full menu of coffee and espresso based drinks, made from five signature house blends of imported coffee beans, Jeremiah Joe Coffee has remained a favorite among locals. From the simple black coffee to the blended cold brew espresso drinks, Jeremiah Joe caters to all stripes of coffee aficionados. In a hurry? Pay a visit to Jeremiah Joe Coffee’s convenient drive-thru locations located at 101 E. Canal Ave., Ottawa, and 1501 38th St., Suite B, Peru.