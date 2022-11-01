24 Illinois Breweries Create New Beers To Celebrate Countdown To Christmas

Lodi Tap House, a restaurant and purveyor of fine craft beer located on Utica’s downtown Mill Street (with a second location in Maple Park), has assembled breweries from all over the state to create original special edition brews for a larger-than-life Craft Beer Advent Calendar - containing only Illinois-made beer!

Lodi is dedicated to sharing the amazing craft brew innovations happing in Illinois, their craft tap menu is committed to spreading the #drinklocal and #supportlocal message. So much so, you’ll even spot “Illino-is-Beer” markings nice and large on the front of this brand new advent calendar box.

Continuing on with a tradition started several years ago, customers who order a limited-edition advent calendar from Lodi Tap House will receive a hefty box that contains 24 exclusive, brand new, and never before tasted craft beers - one for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Not only is each small-batch beer completely unique and exclusive to this box, but inside you’ll find a wide variety of beer styles within the box.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that the box is not too heavy in any one style of beer.” says Luke Goucher, co-owner of Lodi Tap House and organizer for the box. “You’ll never receive the same style of beer two days in a row.”

Lodi Tap House has partnered with some of the most popular micro-breweries from all over the state to create completely brand new, unique, and exclusive beer to put in their 2022 Craft Beer Advent Calendar. Making a small-batch beer gives the breweries in the box an opportunity to ‘show off’ their brewing skills to craft beer enthusiasts from all over the state, and to try their hand at some new and exciting varieties of beer. This package, which is on offer only for a limited time, is truly the ultimate gift for any craft beer lover - and an easy way to check someone off your gift list this year.

Don’t wait to reserve your calendar, more than half of the boxes are already sold out already due to an early pre-sale in September. If you’re looking to purchase a box, you can do so by heading to Lodi Tap House’s Online Store www.loditaphouse.com/online-store while supplies last.

Make sure you choose the correct pick-up location when making your purchase and read the full details of picking up your Advent Calendar.

As mentioned, boxes are selling out quickly so be sure to purchase your box today to ensure you’re drinking 24 brand new Illinois-made beers on December 1st. Pick-ups will begin starting November 3rd.