Mazda CX-70 has premium aspirations, practicality, AWD

In the crazy-competitive world of the mid-size SUV segment, the 2026 Mazda CX-70 manages to stand out for all the right reasons. In addition to offering one of the more distinct-looking exterior designs, it draws focus inside with impressive driver-focused dynamics.

Blending near-luxury refinement with everyday usability, my Mazda CX-70 had a clean, upscale design inside and out. The CX-70 positions itself as a compelling alternative to both mainstream and entry-luxury rivals. From a design standpoint, Mazda continues to lean into understated sophistication rather than flashy excess – making it look like nothing else on the road.

With standard all-wheel drive, the CX-70 is handsome and offers thoughtful details, including bold 21-inch alloy wheels that give it a planted, confident stance. The piano-black aluminum roof rails and matching black honeycomb grille create a cohesive, modern look, while heated power side mirrors add a practical touch in colder climates. Around back, the hands-free power liftgate proves especially useful when loading groceries or gear with arms full.

Under the hood, the CX-70 had a notable highlight throughout my week-long test period: a 3.3-liter inline-six turbocharged engine paired with Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost system. In this configuration, it produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It’s a smooth, refined powertrain that delivers power in a linear, predictable fashion.

The mild hybrid system helps fill in gaps during acceleration and improves efficiency, though it doesn’t dramatically alter the driving experience as a full hybrid might.

Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the CX-70 delivers confident acceleration and smooth shifts in most driving conditions.

Around town, the powertrain feels responsive without being overly aggressive, and on the highway, it settles into a relaxed rhythm. The all-wheel-drive system provides added traction and stability, particularly in wet or snowy conditions, reinforcing its all-season usability.

Fuel economy is respectable for the segment and power output, with ratings of 24 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. While not class-leading, these numbers strike a reasonable balance between performance and efficiency, especially considering the inline-six engine – a configuration becoming increasingly rare in this class.

Inside, the CX-70 makes a strong impression. Mazda has clearly prioritized material quality and design cohesion, resulting in a cabin that feels more premium than its price point might suggest. Soft-touch surfaces, tasteful trim accents, and well-stitched upholstery create an inviting environment. The layout is clean and driver-focused, avoiding unnecessary clutter.

Technology is front and center, anchored by a 12.3-inch color center display and a matching 12.3-inch digital LCD meter cluster. The screens are crisp and easy to read, though Mazda’s infotainment interface may require a slight learning curve compared to more touch-heavy systems.

If you are a fan or current user, the built-in Alexa integration adds a layer of convenience, allowing you to control navigation, media, and smart home functions with your voice.

Comfort is another strong suit. The front seats are both heated and ventilated, offering year-round comfort, while rear passengers benefit from heated seats, a feature not always standard in this class. The seating itself strikes a good balance between support and softness, making longer drives more enjoyable.

That said, the CX-70 isn’t without its shortcomings. While the cabin materials are generally excellent, some lower-touch areas still remind you that this isn’t a full luxury vehicle. Additionally, rear cargo space, while adequate, may feel slightly limited compared to some competitors in the midsize SUV category.

On the road, the CX-70 leans more toward comfort than outright sportiness, though it still retains a composed and engaging feel. Steering is precise, and body roll is well controlled for a vehicle of this size. However, those expecting a truly sporty driving experience may find it a bit reserved compared to some competitors.

Safety is a clear priority, with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. The system works seamlessly in most situations, adding confidence without feeling intrusive. Mazda’s approach here is consistent with its broader philosophy: enhance the driving experience without overwhelming the driver.

Pricing plays a significant role in the CX-70’s appeal. With a base price of $49,570 and a tested price of $51,945 including options and destination, it undercuts many luxury-branded rivals while offering a comparable level of refinement.

Ultimately, the 2026 Mazda CX-70 AWD delivers a thoughtfully balanced package. It offers a premium-feeling interior, smooth and capable performance, and a strong suite of features at a competitive price. While it may not lead the segment in cargo space or deliver the most cutting-edge infotainment experience, it excels in areas that matter most for daily driving comfort and overall refinement.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.