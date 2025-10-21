Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1967 Chevelle SS

Tom Santangello is no stranger to the automotive field. In the seventies, he worked for a Chevrolet dealer and then moved on to the Pepsi company, where he repaired administrative and fleet vehicles. Over the years, Tom estimates he’s had about 30 classic cars. He admits the only one he truly regrets selling was a 1965 Pontiac GTO convertible with a 389 tri-power engine.

Tom’s current project is a 1967 Chevelle SS. It’s a car he hasn’t had before. The previous owner said that it was his wife’s daily driver until she got sick. The car was put away and pretty much forgotten about. When it came up for sale, there were some issues with it. Tom said the brakes didn’t work, and the shift linkage was so bad that it was almost undrivable.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1967 Chevelle SS Front Driver (Rudy Host, Jr.)

With just about a year into this SS, Tom has gone through the brake system, new brake lines, master cylinder, wheel cylinders, and shoes. While he says he thought about converting to power discs, but decided to keep it stock, keeping the large drum brakes. Most of the repairs were mechanical, including the shift linkage being rebuilt, a new rear seal, and replacing the u-joints.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1967 Chevelle SS Rear (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Under the hood sits a 396-Turbo Jet big block with 375 horsepower. The compression ratio in the engine is 11:1. An upgraded HEI ignition system was installed, along with a major tune-up. A new water pump and aftermarket electric cooling fans were installed, along with a new shroud. The alternator was replaced with a chrome unit.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1967 Chevelle SS Dashboard (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Behind the power plant sits the original Muncie 4-speed trans, with a Hurst shifter. That puts the power to the 12-bolt differential, which is dressed up with a chrome cover. Tom says he doesn’t know what the gear ratio is. Chevy had many options to choose from. Only 612 Chevelle SS had the 396 with 375 hp. It was a dealer-installed item.

The interior is basically stock, with a few gauges mounted under the dash: volts, oil pressure, and engine temp. There is also an Auto Gauge tachometer mounted to the dashboard. The radio has been replaced with an aftermarket unit. The clock in the console still works! Tom removed and cosmetically restored the console. The steering wheel is walnut, with the SS emblem on the horn contact.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1967 Chevelle SS Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Originally, the car was blue. The current color is Electric Current Red. There were a few imperfections in the paint that Tom repaired, then wet sanded the whole car, and buffed it to its former sheen.

Tom said that he raised the ride height to give the bigger wheels and tires a bit more clearance.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1967 Chevelle SS Engine Side (Rudy Host, Jr.)

They are Cragar SS wheels with 235/60R15 tires all around. Very period correct.

This Chevelle SS might not replace his GTO, but it might help fill the space!

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1967 Chevelle SS Engine (Rudy Host, Jr.)

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.