2025 Hummer EV 3X has 6-figure sticker, one-of-a-kind ride

The moment you see the 2025 GMC Hummer, you know exactly what it is. While Broncos may resemble it, there really is nothing like it. I recently tested the EV version, and it made me wonder how far engineers can take the EV capability off-road. The answer is like so many of today’s technologies – the boundaries seem endless.

First things first: Is the new Hummer EV 3X SUV expensive? Absolutely. Is it unforgettable? Even more so. The rebirth of the Hummer as a fully electric vehicle has been nothing short of bold. Once a symbol of excess and gas-guzzling appetite, the Hummer now re-emerges in the EV age with a stunning GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV.

With three-motor performance, a rugged off-road package, and futuristic styling, this SUV is as much a statement piece as it is a capable machine. As with most vehicles that push boundaries, the Hummer EV 3X isn’t without compromises.

Performance

The 2025 Hummer EV 3X SUV comes with a tri-motor setup that delivers an astonishing amount of power. Acceleration is brisk for a vehicle of this size, and the instantaneous torque typical of EVs makes it feel surprisingly quick despite its 9,000-pound curb weight.

Off the line, the Hummer had the kind of thrust that made me smile, whether it was day 1 of testing or day 7. Whether merging onto highways or tackling steep inclines, it never feels underpowered.

For those serious about off-roading, my test model was equipped with the $9,995 Extreme Off-Road Package. This upgrade includes 18-inch black aluminum wheels, rocker panel protectors with steps, a full skid plate, front and rear underbody cameras, and mud terrain tires. The package not only enhances protection on rough trails but also provides peace of mind for anyone who plans to push this EV beyond paved roads.

Off-roader

The Hummer EV 3X’s off-road prowess is one of its biggest strengths. The combination of three-motor performance, adaptive suspension, and specialized drive modes makes it a true contender among the most capable SUVs on the market. Features such as “CrabWalk” – which allows the Hummer to move diagonally at low speeds – aren’t just gimmicks; they genuinely help in tight trail situations. The underbody cameras included with the off-road package give drivers added confidence by allowing them to “see” obstacles that would otherwise remain hidden.

For me, this vehicle’s enormous size can become a liability. Narrow trails and tight switchbacks are challenging to navigate, and even with advanced technology, the Hummer’s massive dimensions at times felt unwieldy. Still, for wide-open terrain, rocky paths, or deep mud, it feels unstoppable.

Efficiency/range

Efficiency is always a talking point with electric vehicles, and here the Hummer EV delivers respectable numbers on paper: 53 MPGe in the city, 43 MPGe on the highway, and 48 MPGe combined. However, real-world range anxiety remains an issue. On shorter trips, the Hummer shines, but planning a long-distance journey is still a chore.

I’ve been driving EVs for as long as they have been available. Public charging networks have improved, but charging times, particularly on standard equipment, are far from convenient compared to a quick fuel stop in a traditional SUV.

The Hummer’s massive battery pack helps mitigate range concerns somewhat, but when factoring in aggressive driving, off-road use, or cold weather, the usable range will drop. For a vehicle that starts north of $104,000, the need to carefully map out charging stops can feel like a step backward in convenience.

Safety

Safety is another area where the Hummer EV 3X excels. GMC has equipped the SUV with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking. The high seating position, combined with a robust build and plentiful camera views, will give drivers confidence.

Styling

As I stated earlier, the exterior styling of the Hummer EV 3X SUV is unmistakable. GMC leaned into the Hummer’s heritage with a bold, squared-off design that demands attention. From its upright grille to its muscular stance, it was a vehicle that turned heads everywhere I went with it. My tester featured a gorgeous Interstellar White exterior hue, which gave it a touch of refinement (even with the huge dimensions).

I felt the Hummer’s cabin delivered big with a mix of rugged durability and modern tech. Large digital displays dominate the dashboard, while quality materials give the interior a premium feel.

My favorite feature was the removable Infinity Roof panels ($1,495), which add an open-air experience that enhances its adventurous character. Yet, the cabin isn’t perfect. Some controls feel overly complex, and the sheer abundance of features can overwhelm drivers who just want simplicity. For me, it seemed like a bit of overkill for the week I had it.

Pricing

The base MSRP of the 2025 Hummer EV 3X SUV comes in at $104,650. However, the test vehicle, with optional packages and destination charges, landed at more than $118,000. That price point puts it firmly in luxury SUV territory, competing with the likes of high-end Land Rovers, Rivian’s R1S, and even some Porsche Cayenne trims.

Whether you view it as attractive or excessive depends on personal taste, but a Hummer most certainly won’t be mistaken for anything else.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.