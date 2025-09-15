Defender 130 Outbound has rugged roots, refined ride

The Land Rover Defender has always carried a reputation for ruggedness, heritage, and off-the-pavement chops. I have driven generations of these upscale, off-road SUVs, and they never deviate too far from the proven formula for success: posh cabins and a go-anywhere attitude.

I recently tested the 2025 Defender 130 Outbound. Land Rover takes that classic appeal and packages it into a stretched, adventure-ready SUV that takes the “formula” and attempts to balance refinement with raw capability.

Under the hood, this model is powered by a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder gas engine that produces a healthy 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this combo provides strong acceleration and ample power for highway merging or pulling heavy loads, though its fuel efficiency certainly leaves something to be desired.

With standard all-wheel drive and a twin-speed transfer box, the Defender 130 Outbound is built to tackle almost anything in its path. Whether climbing steep grades, crawling over rocks, or powering through muddy trails, this SUV inspires extreme confidence. I found the torque delivery to be broad and smooth, making it feel capable of dealing with both on-road and off-road situations.

While ride quality is more refined than one might expect from a vehicle with such rugged roots, it is on the pavement where it will find most of its miles. My tester soaked up bumps and maintained a composed feel at highway speeds. Measuring nearly 212 inches in length, the Defender is a bit less maneuverable in tighter urban spaces. Shorter wheelbase models like the Defender 90 and 110 are more agile.

Fuel economy is a point of contention, though few Land Rover owners probably make this a deal-breaking stat. At 16 mpg city, 18 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined, efficiency lags behind many rivals in the segment.

Where the Defender 130 Outbound shines brightest is off-road. Land Rover has equipped it with a sophisticated system of drive modes, locking differentials, and low-range gearing that make short work of difficult terrain. The generous ground clearance and approach/departure angles are engineered for serious trail use, while the advanced traction management system helps drivers maintain control in slippery conditions.

My experience inside the cabin of the Outbound seamlessly blended utility with luxury. The Premium Upgrade Interior Pack ($1,850) elevates the feel with higher-quality materials, softer touchpoints, and upgraded finishes that justify the premium price tag. The seating position is commanding, visibility is excellent, and the overall design maintains a rugged aesthetic while offering modern conveniences.

Technology is front and center, with a large infotainment system, smartphone integration, and a crisp head-up display ($1,000 option) that projects vital information onto the windshield. This makes it easy to keep eyes on the trail or highway. The layout is intuitive enough, though some drivers may find the system slightly laggy compared to competitors.

As a stretched 130 model, cargo capacity is excellent. Land Rover removed the third row in the Outbound version, leaving an expansive rear area ideal for camping gear, sports equipment or long road trip necessities.

Land Rover includes a comprehensive suite of safety and security systems, which is expected in a vehicle starting at $84,500. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and emergency braking provide peace of mind in daily driving. Off-road, systems like hill descent control and terrain response technology add an extra layer of confidence.

Pricing is where the Defender 130 Outbound becomes a conversation. The base MSRP sits at $84,500, but with optional packages, premium upgrades, and destination charges, my test model easily climbed past $95,000. At that level, the Defender competes directly with full-size luxury SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Lexus.

From my point of view, those competitors don’t deliver the same combination of heritage, style and off-road prowess. I think the Defender remains one of the few vehicles that feels at home valet-parked or coated in mud on a remote trail.

For buyers who want a true adventure vehicle that doesn’t skimp on comfort, the Defender 130 Outbound fits the bill. But for those seeking maximum value, efficiency or cutting-edge driver-assist features, alternatives may be worth considering.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.