New-look Kicks is small SUV with big personality

The all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks is a compact crossover with unexpected levels of tech and an inspired exterior design.

From its very first appearance as an all-new model for 2018, the Nissan Kicks has pushed the design bar, picking up where its quirky sibling Juke left off. These two Nissan models defied convention with odd exterior designs and notable cabin features appealing to an entry-level buyer.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks SR I recently tested offered an attractive mix of style, technology and practicality in the increasingly competitive subcompact SUV segment. With a starting price of $27,680, my test model, which included the AWD Premium Package ($1,950) and two-tone premium paint ($680), landed at $32,485 after destination charges.

Given the distinct looks and very appealing two-tone paint scheme, I enjoyed driving the all-new Kicks. After a week in it, I can say it turns out to be quite the value for the buyer.

Sporty look

One of the biggest upgrades for the 2025 Kicks SR is its bolder, more refined exterior. The 19-inch alloy wheels give it a more aggressive stance, while the two-tone premium paint enhances its visual appeal.

The redesigned front grille and sharper LED headlights contribute to a modern, sporty aesthetic. I especially like the flowing lines from the front nose up and over to the rear deck lid. For those who want a subcompact SUV that turns heads without looking too aggressive, the Kicks SR delivers.

Step inside the Kicks, and you’ll find a surprisingly spacious and well-designed cabin. The SR trim offers a slightly more premium feel, with soft-touch materials on the dashboard and contrast stitching on the seats. I found the seating to be very comfortable and easily customized with power controls.

The infotainment system is intuitive, featuring a large touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an improved sound system. Nissan has also integrated a digital driver display, which adds a modern touch to the cockpit.

In front, passengers are treated to plenty of head and leg room. Taller passengers may find the rear legroom a bit tight. Cargo space remains one of the Kicks’ strong points, with a well-designed trunk that accommodates groceries, gear or weekend bags with ease.

Nissan has packed the 2025 Kicks SR with an impressive array of standard safety features. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The upgraded driver-assist features, such as adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system, make daily driving more convenient and stress-free.

Technology-wise, the infotainment system is easy to use, and the inclusion of wireless smartphone integration is a welcome touch. The available premium audio system enhances the driving experience, but some competitors offer more advanced tech at similar price points.

Performance

Under the hood, the 2025 Nissan Kicks is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. This setup provides adequate power for city driving and highway cruising, but it’s not exactly thrilling. The AWD Premium Package adds all-wheel drive capability, which enhances traction in inclement weather but doesn’t transform the Kicks into an off-road warrior.

The ride quality is comfortable, and the Kicks handles well in urban settings. Steering is light, making it easy to maneuver in tight spaces. However, if you’re looking for sporty acceleration or high-speed performance, the Kicks is more about efficiency and comfort than excitement.

One of the biggest advantages of the Kicks has been its fuel economy, and the 2025 model continues that trend. Official EPA ratings are 27 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 30 combined.

Final thoughts

The 2025 Nissan Kicks SR is a well-rounded subcompact SUV that delivers style, efficiency and practicality. Its sharp new design, upgraded tech and solid fuel economy make it a compelling choice for urban drivers and small families.

While I think the larger crossover competitors who might come close to the Kicks SR’s $32,485 price tag might offer more space or power, none bring the distinct exterior and quirky feel of Kicks.

If you value a stylish, fuel-efficient and feature-packed subcompact SUV with all-wheel drive capability, the Kicks SR is worth considering. Just don’t expect a high-performance thrill ride – it’s more about practicality than power.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.