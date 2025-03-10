Audi Prestige ups refinement with new optics

The Audi Q7 has long been a staple in the luxury SUV segment, offering a blend of performance, technology and comfort that rivals high-end competitors like Mercedes and BMW.

For 2025, Audi continues to refine its three-row SUV, and I recently had the opportunity to do a week-long test of the Q7 Prestige.

With a base price of $65,800, my gorgeous Tamarind Brown metallic Q7 topped out at $88,790, thanks to several premium add-ons, including the metallic hue ($595), a Bang & Olufsen 3D Audio System ($4,900), Black Optic Package ($2,100), and All-Wheel Steering ($1,350).

While some of these add-ons are completely unnecessary to achieve Audi’s lofty luxury status, packaged in my Q7 they certainly made the whole experience greater than the sum of its parts.

Aesthetics

The Black Optic Package gives the Q7 a sportier aesthetic, adding blacked-out trim elements, a more aggressive stance, larger 20-inch rims with all-season run-flat tires, and an understated elegance without being gaudy or over-the-top.

I love the long nose leading into the blacked-out grille with blacked-out Audi logo, slim-line wrap-around headlights, and cool air intakes positioned in front of the front wheel wells. For a large SUV, this Q7 looks long – but lean and sleek at every angle.

Performance

Under the hood, the Q7 Prestige is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with a mild-hybrid system, producing 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, the Q7 delivers a smooth yet engaging ride. The All-Wheel Steering option enhances maneuverability, making this sizable SUV surprisingly agile in tight spaces.

On the road, the Q7 Prestige provides a well-balanced ride, with the adaptive air suspension smoothing out bumps while keeping body roll in check. The drive modes allow customization, from a relaxed Comfort setting to a more responsive Dynamic mode. Fuel economy remains average for the class, with an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city and 23 mpg highway (read: efficiency isn’t its strongest suit).

Cabin/tech

Step inside the Q7 Prestige, and you’re immediately greeted by a cabin that oozes sophistication. The materials are rich and elegant, with leather upholstery, real wood or aluminum trim, and soft-touch surfaces throughout. Audi’s Virtual Cockpit remains a highlight, offering high-def digital gauges and navigation.

The dual-screen infotainment system features a 10.1-inch upper touchscreen and an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen, controlling everything from navigation to climate settings. While visually impressive, the system can be slightly distracting to use while driving. Personally, I found the Bang & Olufsen 3D Audio System a standout feature, offering immersive, concert-like sound quality – but at $4,900, it’s a pricey upgrade.

I found the seating to be comfortable in the first two rows, with ample legroom and supportive cushioning. The third row, however, is best suited for children or short trips. Cargo space is decent, offering 14.2 cubic feet behind the third row, expanding to 69.6 cubic feet with the seats folded.

Audi packs the Prestige trim with advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, a 360-degree camera, and night vision assist. These technologies work well without feeling overly intrusive.

Verdict

Overall, the 2025 Audi Q7 with the Prestige Package delivers a refined, tech-forward, and comfortable driving experience. However, at nearly $90,000 as tested, it faces stiff competition from rivals like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The driving dynamics, luxurious interior and premium features make it a strong contender, but the steep price tag and touchscreen-heavy controls may give some buyers pause. For those who prioritize comfort, cutting-edge technology, and an engaging drive, the Q7 Prestige is probably my top choice – just be prepared to pay for the privilege.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and new vehicles.