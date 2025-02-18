Premium CX-90 offers 3 rows, distinct exterior style

The 2025 Mazda CX-90 is Mazda’s latest attempt to carve out a space in the premium three-row SUV segment, and at first glance, it makes a strong case for itself. My test model featured a gorgeous Platinum Quartz Metallic exterior hue that, along with the 21-inch alloy rims, made it look premium-plus.

With a stylish design, an upscale interior, and a focus on driving dynamics, the CX-90 aims to stand out in a crowded field. But does it deliver? The answer is easy – on most things, yes, but on a couple, it falls short.

First impressions

One of the CX-90’s strongest selling points is its exterior design. Mazda has been leaning heavily into sleek, minimalist styling, and this SUV continues that trend with clean lines, an elegant grille and a muscular stance. It looks more expensive than its price tag suggests, which is always a plus in this segment.

Stepping inside, the cabin feels upscale, with high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements. The Premium Plus Package on my tester, adds some nice touches, such as upgraded Nappa, ventilated leather seating and a more refined trim finish.

The second-row captain’s chairs – another optional add-on – enhance comfort and make it easier to access the third row. However, cargo space behind the third row remains somewhat limited compared to some competitors, which might be a downside for larger families.

Performance and driving experience

Mazda is known for making vehicles that are fun to drive, and the CX-90 doesn’t disappoint. It’s powered by a turbo inline-6 engine, which delivers solid acceleration and a smooth ride. I found the steering to be responsive, and the handling feels composed for a vehicle of this size. It’s not quite as sporty as a luxury SUV, but it certainly drives better than many other three-row crossovers.

The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and control. It absorbs bumps well without feeling overly soft or disconnected from the road. Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system comes standard, which is great for added traction in bad weather.

Technology and features

The CX-90 comes equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, which looks sharp and is relatively easy to use. However, Mazda’s insistence on using a rotary dial rather than a touchscreen while driving may frustrate some, especially for those accustomed to more intuitive systems. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and wireless connectivity is a nice touch.

Safety features are plentiful in the CX-90, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring all standard. The Premium Plus Package adds a 360-degree camera, which is helpful for parking a vehicle of this size.

Pricing and value

The base price for the 2025 Mazda CX-90 in this configuration starts at $57,950. With the Premium Plus Package and second-row captain’s chairs, the total cost came to $59,405. That puts it in a competitive range with other premium three-row SUVs, such as the Acura MDX and Volvo XC90.

For the price, you’re getting a well-built, stylish SUV with a strong emphasis on driving enjoyment. However, some buyers might find the cargo space a bit tight, and the infotainment system takes some getting used to.

The 2025 Mazda CX-90 is a compelling option for those looking for a premium three-row SUV without venturing into full luxury territory. It offers strong performance, an upscale cabin, and a well-rounded feature set at a reasonable price.

While it has a few quirks – such as the infotainment controls and limited third-row cargo space – it’s still a solid contender in its class. If you prioritize distinct exterior looks and driving dynamics, it’s definitely worth considering.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.