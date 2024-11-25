Sportage Hybrid is stand-out in compact SUV market

The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid stands out in the competitive compact SUV market with its impressive fuel efficiency, spacious interior and robust technology suite. An all-new model was introduced last year, so changes are minimal for 2024, but include rear seat-mounted airbags.

On the outside, Sportage is a handsome SUV with balanced proportions, sleek, smooth lines and several gorgeous exterior colors. My Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige tester was clad in Shadow Matte Gray ($595), which is best described as a flat “gunmetal” gray that looks quite ominous and refined at the same time. Add on the 18-inch Dark Gray alloy wheels, and you have a complete look (part of the Prestige Package). I had many compliments throughout my test week.

Value

The Sportage Hybrid comes in three trims: entry-level LX ($29,965); EX ($33,665); and SX-Prestige ($38,865). Part of Kia’s value proposition includes the industry-leading 100K-mile/10-year powertrain warranty for its vehicles. It offers the same for the battery life.

Sportage Hybrid has the lowest starting price among hybrid competitors, with the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson all costing at least $2,000 more. Not a bad starting point for a compact SUV choice.

Performance

Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with front- or all-wheel drive, the Sportage Hybrid delivers 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, balancing efficiency with power. This model achieves an EPA-rated 43 mpg, outperforming most competitors in fuel economy. Just in case you were wondering, the gas-powered Sportage gets a combined 28 mpg.

Oftentimes, in a hybrid format, the transition between gas and electric power can be clumsy. This Kia is not perfect, but for the most part, any issues I had were of minimal impact for acceleration, and by no means are they deal breakers.

Tech

The Sportage SX-Prestige shines with upscale features, like dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays for infotainment and instrument gauges, creating a seamless digital experience. It includes a range of advanced safety systems as part of the Kia Drive Wise suite, such as automatic emergency braking and a blind-spot view monitor that provides visual aid during lane changes.

Cabin

The interior design is practical and spacious, with plentiful rear legroom and cargo capacity that goes up to an impressive 73.7 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded flat. This makes it ideal for families or road trips, and the SX-Prestige trim even incorporates luxury touches like a leather-wrapped interior, a huge panoramic sunroof, an amazing Harmon/Kardon audio system, and a 360-degree camera system.

The cabin rates a strong 7 on a 10 scale for quietness on the road. I found it to be an especially comfortable drive on the highway with good sightlines/visibility, excellent seat support, heated front and reclining rear 60-40 splits.

Final thoughts

Overall, the 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige delivers a blend of efficiency, technology and spaciousness that makes it an appealing choice for eco-conscious drivers who don’t want to compromise on comfort or performance.

My loaded top-end tester started at $37,490 and with the upgraded matte gray paint, a durable cargo mat and some carpeted floor mats it landed a final of $39,730. Think about that price under $40K for a refined hybrid SUV that’s tops on warranty/value.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.