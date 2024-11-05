Fiat 500e designed for urban driving challenges

It might be easy to poke fun at the 2024 Fiat 500e for its diminutive size, the 117 horsepower available, or even the distinct Rose Gold exterior hue on my test model, but perspective often brings clarity, and this is the case with this EV-powered coupe.

The Italian-made Fiats have always flown in the face of American mainstream design acceptance. While it has not proven to be a formula for huge success in the U.S., it enjoys a rather warm appreciation in other places across the globe. Fiat’s mothership, Stellantis, is betting on EVs big time in the U.S.

Unlike other vehicles that simply pull the gas-powered drivetrain and replace it with EV mechanicals, the Fiat 500e is the first all-electric from Stellantis in the U.S. For those measuring their carbon footprint, this is the lightest EV available anywhere (2,981 pounds).

My tester was the 500e Inspired By Beauty model which has a base of $36,000. The entire Fiat lineup is EV, with three trim levels: The base model Inspi-Red, which is red on the outside; the 500e Inspired By Music, which features unique sound settings emulating four venues selected by opera maestro Andrea Bocelli; and the 500e Inspired By Beauty, which I tested, featuring the distinct Rose Gold exterior color and eco-leather seats.

First impressions

As I said, perspective brings clarity, and Fiat has rightfully chosen to market the 500e as an urban transport for those who only travel short distances or are challenged by city parking restrictions. This brings me to admit that while this is not a car for me – it is a car designed with purpose and a target audience.

Size-wise, it’s small: 143 inches long, 66.3 inches wide, 60 inches high. The 17-inch wheels add some gravitas to the overall feel, but this is likely the smallest car you have ever encountered. The elephant in the room is the Rose Gold exterior hue, which will make you the most distinctly sized and colored vehicle anywhere you go. I will leave it at that.

Driving/charging

Love it or hate, the distinction comes with every Fiat, and the 500e delivers what every EV should: efficiency. My tester offered 117 hp and 162 lb.-ft of torque, which sounds low unless you weigh less than 3,000 pounds and are the size of many large SUV’s cargo areas. There are three drive mode settings, all offering increased efficiency or responsiveness.

For city driving, this is an ideal vehicle, providing maneuverability, easy parking and plenty of peppiness. As far as range goes, you can get 162 miles from normal driving and the 400V 42 kWh battery pack. The fuel economy is impressive and translates to about 121 city/100 highway.

The 500e’s battery is small, so charging times are relatively quicker than most EVs. A Level 2 charger will need 5 hours to charge 100%; faster chargers can get the job done in an hour. Hit a public charger, and most can get you to 80% in about 30 minutes. Fiat also includes a Level 2 home charger that you will have to install or you get $600 in credits for public charging stations.

Interior

Fiats are quirky and cute with their interior designs. The cabin may be small, but front-row occupants won’t feel it. Front seats were comfortable, with plenty of bolstering and great sightlines. I liked the flat-bottomed steering and grip of the material. There is a comfortable armrest above the center console.

The materials in the cabin feel more upscale than they probably are, as there were plenty of plastic surfaces. The oval gauge cluster is easy to read, with the battery range and speedometer boldly represented.

The back seat room is limited, think more third-row SUV seating (or less). The cargo area is decent at 7.5 cubic feet and there is additional storage below to keep valuables and your charging cord.

The 500e features a 10.25-inch touchscreen that serves as the technology hub offering Fiat Connect with Uconnect 5 navigation. The system features Integrated Voice Command with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility and Alexa built-in wireless integration.

Final thoughts

My 500e didn’t have any options added on and came standard with keyless entry, push-button start, LED headlights and taillights, a Level 2 autonomous driving system, electronic stability control, a wireless charging pad on the console, and a rear camera.

While at times my tester felt a bit bare bones, watching the EV output deliver mile after mile racing past gas stations is the real benefit. At $37,595, if it fits your urban lifestyle or a need for a tiny second car, check out the 500e for purchase or lease.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and new vehicles.