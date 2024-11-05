Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1976 AMC Hornet X

In 1974, Bernard Escamilla was busy attending college and working full-time. In addition to work and school, he had something else on his mind – buying a new AMC Javelin. By the time he had enough money saved up, AMC had stopped producing the muscle car.

Still wanting an AMC vehicle, he went to the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place to see what might be available to fill the hole the Javelin left. He decided the Hornet X hatchback was a good replacement.

After working all night in April 1976, Bernard remembers getting the phone call in the early morning telling him his new Hornet X hatchback was ready for pickup. His father drove him to the dealer to get it and, although his dad kept his own car in the garage, Bernard was allowed to park there until he could find a local garage to rent. The 1976 Hornet has been garage-kept since that first day.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1976 AMC Hornet X Front

Choosing Options

There were a lot of options one could opt for on a ‘76 Hornet X Hatchback. Bernard says his top priority was the color – 6T Nautical Blue Metallic. In 1976, there was still a lingering oil embargo impacting fuel prices and Bernard says it affected his choice for an optional 22-gallon fuel tank as well as a 6-cylinder engine with a single-barrel carburetor mated to an automatic transmission.

Some of Bernard’s other options included the X model trim package, which came with vinyl stripes, D70x14″ tires on steel slotted wheels with trim rings, and “volcano” center caps. He also opted for the vinyl bucket seats, a front bumper with rubber ends, space saver spare tire to provide more cargo space, a remote side mirror, intermittent wipers, and an AM radio.

Bernard says he also opted for the power steering and power brake package, along with the inside hood release, a 12-inch day/night rearview mirror, body scuff moldings, and rubber floor mats with carpet inserts. One option that did not get checked was the Air Conditioning.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1976 AMC Hornet X Rear

A Fateful Day

According to Bernard, there have only been a few times that the Hornet was driven in inclement weather. He has always had a car just for Chicago winter driving and in January 1979 it resulted in some good luck. While the daily driver was being worked on in the garage where he usually stashed his Hornet, he had to use the Hornet to drive to work. On this fateful day, when more than 20 inches of snow fell, the roof of the garage collapsed from the weight of the snow, crushing his primary vehicle.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1976 AMC Hornet X Interior

Hornet Health

The Hornet has only had a few times it needed repairs. Once there was an engine problem that was fixed under warranty; another time a truck backed into it and damaged both front fenders. Over the years, a few rust spots were taken care of and the paint touched up.

Bernard says he has taken his car on a few summer road trips, including to Toronto, Detroit, and San Antonio. He admits that having a car with no air conditioning during the San Antonio summer was “rough.”

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1976 AMC Hornet X Engine

Bernard says the Hornet has been in many car shows over the years, mostly local, but a few events including AMC Car Club national shows. Next year, Bernard hopes to go to the AMC National event in Kenosha, Wisconsin. One of the things that consistently draws people to his ride is the Hutch Tent which was an aftermarket canvas accessory that could be purchased from the dealer from 1973 thru 1977. While the canvas tent was not an official AMC add-on, it sure is cool. even though it is getting pretty worn out over the years. He has talked to trim shops and boat canvas repair shops about making a new one, but nobody can do it do to copyright issues.

Keep your eyes open for this AMC survivor when you go to the local car shows. It’s a true classic!

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.