Base BMW i5 eDrive40 proves to be excellent EV option

The 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 is just what it sounds like from its name – an electric-propelled car promising the engaging drive characteristics of the German auto brand – albeit with less petroleum and more lithium.

When BMW’s chief competitor Mercedes-Benz opted to offer their gas-powered vehicles in EV form, the folks at BMW decided to do just the opposite – they created indigenous platforms just for EVs. Maybe more cost on the front end, but vehicles built from the ground up as EVs. That matters.

Aesthetics

On the outside, the 2024 i5 eDrive40 looks very similar to its gas-powered sibling in proportion, and as you might expect the sleek, sporty, long-nosed i5 is a low-slug sedan that oozes power and upscale sophistication.

My eDrive40 tester showed up in a Cape York Green Metallic hue which was rich and refined. Equipped with 21-inch wheels ($1,800 add w/M Sport Package), it looked amazing, and with high-cut wells, it was wonderfully proportional. Here’s the rub: if you are hoping to get the maximum range, the EV-specific weight and grippier tires typically diminish return in their area. Look for a base i5 eDrive40 with 19-inch wheels to get a 295-mile range estimate – my tester’s 21s dropped that number to 270.

Like many aspects of buying a conventional sport sedan, the i5 eDrive40 is not very different. You want the “look,” and you want the “fun,” and you are willing to pay whatever price (for some within reason) to get the right combo for your tastes. There are trade-offs and the EV is no different.

Rear-wheel propulsion

The 2024 i5 eDrive40 relies on a single electric motor propelling the rear wheels. This motor delivers 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, though torque can elevate to 317 pound-feet for brief spurts when you pull the Sport Boost paddle or engage launch control.

For those in colder regions and for some who desire all-wheel drive contact, BMW does offer an AWD variant in the M60. It will cost you more, but it’s designed to drive with AWD. If you can wait, there will be an AWD xDrive40 variant slipped into the lineup for the 2025 model year.

Fuel economy ratings are 96MPGe, which translates to 97/city and 94/highway. Overall, it is pretty impressive given the weight and the luxury amenities engulfing the occupants. The warranty is four years or 50K miles, and of note is the warranty on the battery at eight years or 100K miles.

Cabin

Having driven both the gas-powered and EV versions of the i5, I can say they are about the same. It’s a familiar dash and console layout, though the elevated digitalizing of the interface and some gauges were evident. I hated the vent control with touch slides, just unnecessary and painful to operate.

As a fan of hard-touch knobs, switches and dials while I’m driving and theoretically keeping my eyes on the road, BMW gets big kudos for keeping the physical dial on the center console to safely and efficiently navigate the infotainment’s menus without putting the sedan in a ditch.

The front and rear rows offer great head and leg room. Visibility is excellent for the driver with seemingly unlimited custom positioning on the seats. Heated and ventilated upholstery was appreciated with an elegant M Sport steering wheel.

As expected, interior materials are high-quality and gorgeous. The cabin was quiet and road noise was minimal (even with the larger, grippier rubber). The M Sport package includes pretty much every conceivable tech option from the beautifully curved interface screen, skyline roof, dynamic cruise control, flexible fast charger and wireless charging pad.

Costs

The 2024 BMW 5-series starts at $58,895 for the gas-fed 530i, the i5 is a slightly more expensive at $68,800. My tester featured the $3,000 M Sport package (M Sport suspension, M Sport exterior and interior trim, M steering wheel), the $2,850 Premium package (heated steering wheel, LED lighting, head-up display), those $1,800 21-inch wheels and tires, and $1,350 for ventilated/heated seats.

It was hard to argue with the audio quality of the Bowers & Wilkins sound system upgrade, though the $950 cost feels a bit steep. With a final price of $78,695 for the RWD sedan, the i5 eDrive40 feels like a fair price given the performance, the refinement inside, and the tech offerings that surround the occupants.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.