Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1961 Chevy Impala SS

Paul Iannarone explains he was at an estate sale in Northwest Indiana 20 years ago when he found his 1961 Chevy Impala SS convertible. It was in great shape with low mileage and the Chevy Roman Red was original.

What’s under the hood always matters, and with this ‘61 Impala SS, the correct 348-cubic-inch big block engine with the original tri-power carburetor setup (and dual exhaust) is the star of the show.

Paul says the factory air cleaner was replaced with three K&N smaller air cleaners to provide a better visual of the engine. When the car cruises down the road, it runs on the center carburetor, making it more fuel-efficient. The transmission is a close ratio 4-speed. Originally, the car came with a 4:11 Positraction “Posi” unit, but a 3:05 unit was installed later for highway driving.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1961 Chevy Impala SS Side

Because Paul and his wife take the car on road rallies throughout the state, as well as attending car events outside of Illinois, many upgrades have been made to the Impala to provide more reliability on long trips. New, brighter LED taillights were installed for increased safety. The suspension has been upgraded, and a thicker rear sway bar was added for better stability. The 1962 stamped 14-inch Cragar SS wheels feature Cragar spinner center hub caps.

Front and rear seatbelts have been installed, as well as an armrest with cup holders to provide some comfort, safety, and convenience for those long trips. The seats have been beautifully reupholstered in color-coordinated red and white vinyl. There are even pockets on the door panels for easy access to a map.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1961 Chevy Impala SS Interior

Paul says he found the original custom headrests, which had been sold as an accessory option back in 1961. The factory AM radio is still in the dashboard and works just fine, but there is also an AM/FM/CD stereo system in the glove box. Sound and heat insulation was added under the carpeting.

There have been several upgrades under the hood, including the generator being converted to an alternator without detracting from the “factory” look. The brakes are now a power front disc. To keep the engine nice and cool, a GM “desert” 4-core radiator with electric fans was installed. A high-flow water pump with a clutch fan and a 160-degree thermostat were also added. The ignition system was upgraded with an electronic setup that fits inside the distributor, again to maintain that original look!

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1961 Chevy Impala SS Rear

The 1961 Impala was entering its third generation, and it was the first year for the Impala SS, which was an option that cost an additional $53.80. The Chevy dealership had to special order the SS with an engine that had at least 305 horsepower, some heavy-duty mechanical parts, and some extra exterior trim, including the “SS” badges. Special hubcaps with spinner centers, one-inch wide whitewall tires, and an “assist handle” for the dashboard set them apart from the standard models.

While there were approximately 450 2-door SS models, including a handful of convertibles, made in 1961, Chevy enthusiasts estimate that there are still 22 to 45 SS convertibles on the road today. Paul likes to take this beauty to local car shows. You might find him and his car at various cruise nights throughout the summer. With dual antennas, factory bumper guards, and a few other upgrades, Paul has managed to put more class in this classic!

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1961 Chevy Impala SS Engine

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.