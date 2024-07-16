Kia EV9 is 3-row SUV with stunning design

You don’t have to look hard to find detractors for the evolving electric vehicle product lines currently offered in the marketplace. I have found most of the negatives revolve around price – and I too find myself disappointed in the high cost of these vehicles.

However, anyone who has tested a new EV, sedan or SUV, has likely been impressed by where technology has gotten to in a relatively short period. There’s no comparing EVs today to those cringing variants of just a few years ago. And that’s the great news.

The good news is the 2024 Kia EV9 is a three-row SUV that is so unique (see a pattern here when it comes to Kia?) that it has no equal that is not smaller in size, or a luxury model tickling or topping six figures. I recently tested the Kia EV9 AWD GT-Line version and it left me wondering how quickly the competition can catch up. This is the very first SUV that is not a luxury model that simply applies the latest EV tech to create a vehicle that can carry many people and things in relative comfort.

Like most of Kia’s lineup, all offering the 10-year 100K-mile powertrain and battery warranties, not to mention five years of Roadside Assistance, there is a value proposition that is extremely hard to ignore.

Like its smaller EV6, the Kia EV9 utilizes Hyundai’s E-GMP EV platform. The EV9 has a longer wheelbase and more cabin room than its extremely popular gas-sipping sibling Telluride. Of course, building EVs is a lot more expensive right now than gas versions, and the EV9 has a base price of $54,900. My top-end GT-Line tester landed at $78,430, but this was with everything but the kitchen sink.

When Kia begins manufacturing in the U.S. later this year, those EV9s will qualify for some of the $7,500 federal tax credit on EVs.

Aesthetics

Like almost everything in the Kia stable, the EV9 has cutting-edge exterior styling that sets it apart from everything else. I found this large SUV to look high-tech in all the good ways one can without using weird materials to accent or punctuate relatively lame design cues.

The “blocky” whole of the EV9 still feels aerodynamic and handsome, though it took some time to get used to the trifecta of wheel rim materials. This looks like any SUV out there, but the front end’s lack of a grille is a dead giveaway there’s more to it.

Performance

Everyone says it – and it is true – the snap of acceleration combined with the lack of noise/feedback is the most jarring (and I’d say fun) aspect of driving any EV. Maybe driving past your local gas station month after month may be just as enjoyable to some. The Kia EV9, even with its large three-row size, is quiet and smooth.

My GT-Line upgrade featured motors at the front and rear. This pairing creates 379 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Kia says a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds is possible. I didn’t put it to the test – but I believe it. Jump on the accelerator and snap back as a slight whine ramps up and the EV9 glides into the oncoming road.

The EV9 uses an 800-volt electrical architecture that provides for very fast charging speeds. All long-range versions of the EV9 come with a 99.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and for the GT-Line, Kia quotes a 270-mile EPA range. This is pretty impressive when you consider the EV9′s weight exceeds 5,800 pounds.

Full one-pedal driving is available, and drivers can tailor how much regenerative braking they want by using the paddles behind the steering wheel. Even in its most aggressive setting, it feels smooth and natural.

Final thoughts

Comparing combustion vehicles to EVs is just not apples to apples, though comfort and performance are real sticking points. My impressions of this EV9 make me think if you’re someone who owns an internal-combustion three-row SUV, you ought to give this EV a spin.

With great style and the ability to deliver everything a three-row SUV must accomplish, I do not currently see a real competitor. Add in the value pricing, the potential Fed rebate, and the warranties, the EV9 is ground-breaking in the segment.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.