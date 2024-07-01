New Jeep Gladiator gets small tweaks, remains tough pickup

The promise of the Gladiator, not unlike most of the core Jeep vehicles, is to provide outstanding off-road capability, which it manages in spades. However, the big selling point for the Gladiator is its distinct exterior style – more unique than anything in the segment.

I recently tested the 2024 Gladiator Mojave. This year’s model doesn’t get many changes, but the ones it gets are notable. The truck now has curtain airbags and a gorgeous new dashboard/screen treatment.

The Gladiator Mojave features standard 4-wheel drive, a 3.6-liter V6, and a nimble 8-speed automatic transmission. A 6-speed manual transmission is also available. The capable V6 delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is average at 17 city/22 highway/19 combined.

The Mojave trim is raised for 11.6 inches of ground clearance and 44.7 degrees approach, 20.9 degrees break-over, and 25.5 degrees departure.

Mojave

The new Mojave trim pretty much adds everything but the kitchen sink. At $66,810 with destination, the Mojave gets notable infotainment upgrades, audiophile-worthy Alpine stereo, heated seats and steering wheel, body-colored fenders, and a body-colored hardtop.

The Mojave trim includes the $2,500 automatic transmission option as a standard feature price. My tester added a $1,595 Black Freedom 3-piece hardtop, a $555 spray-in bedliner, and a convenient trailer brake controller for $395. The Mojave can crawl when you need to move in ultra-low-speed settings, though it doesn’t have as many “buttons” as the Rubicon.

Between the standard Mojave Fox shocks’ enhanced flexibility and the larger rear track bar and bushings that added stability on offroad terrain, Mojave Gladiators are capable of going anywhere any other Jeep might go.

Then there’s the very cool hood scoop that prominently sits at centerstage and on first sight beckons potential buyers to “just opt in” for the higher charge for the Mojave trim.

Interior

The Gladiator interior is challenged in several ways. As a cabin that offers flexibility to remove doors, the roof, and windows, balancing form and function was the assignment for Jeep engineers. They get an A+ in my book. While my expectations were set a bit low, the Gladiator cabin is comfortable for passengers and accommodating for the driver.

If you have a familiarity with the iconic Jeep brand, then you will have an appreciation for the entire dash treatment. As it seamlessly blends audio and climate function, in addition to the necessary access to essential off-road controls, Gladiator’s forward-facing design is excellent. The main gauge cluster combines high-tech digital with traditional analog displays. A new 12.3-inch center screen provides a wide range of useful data points.

Capabilities

The Gladiator’s short bed is about as long as can be without looking unbalanced or awkward. During my week-long test, the bed performed admirably, handling everything I needed to get in it.

When it comes to the impressive 7,700-pound towing maximum and the 1,725-lb payload capacity that turns heads in this mid-size pickup segment, you need to know it is not applicable to all trims. Only the Sport model can claim these max figures.

A Gladiator Mojave can carry 1,100 pounds and tow 6,000 pounds with an automatic transmission. Maximum trailering drops to 4,500 pounds with the manual, so that puts the $2,500 upcharge for the automatic more in context. While purists may crave the manual, it literally handcuffs the truck’s top performance.

Final thoughts

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave is a dish best served with all the panels and pieces pulled off with an open-air experience to be enjoyed. With a base price of $58,775, and a final price of $66,810, my Mojave tester was priced high but it included a long, long list of standard and upgraded options.

There’s no denying the aesthetics are polarizing for some, but in general, the chance to look like nothing else on the road – and have the capability to go wherever you want, make the Gladiator a winner in my book.

