Cozy activities for a winter day in Starved Rock Country

When the temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a soothing pursuit. Consider one of these relaxing activities to help you recharge this season.

Visit A Bookshop:

When cabin fever sets in but freezing temperatures make the outdoors unappealing, a visit to the local bookstore is an ideal way to get out of the house. Patrons can pass the time roaming the shelves and settling into an upholstered seat to sample a few chapters.

“Independent bookshops offer what online marketplaces and big box stores can’t: a warm and inviting atmosphere,” said Angela Adams, who owns and operates True Leaves Bookshop in Princeton with her husband, Matthew. “Reading sparks creativity and a sense of escape; just being surrounded by stories elicits inspiration.”

True Leaves Bookshop is inside Princeton’s former Matson Public Library building, now known as the Sash Stalter Matson Building. The former library circulation desk now displays books, bookmarks and gifts to greet customers when they enter the shop.

The region’s other independent bookstore is Prairie Fox Books in downtown Ottawa. Readers can roam the shelves and make themselves comfortable in living room-style seating. A favorite wintertime spot is in front of the fireplace.

Both shops sell a range of books including a children’s section, fiction and nonfiction, plus a variety of gifts and activities. To plan a snug day at home, check out their selections of socks, scarves, candles, puzzles, board games and more.

“There’s something uniquely cozy about finding a new book, its weight in your hands, the soft turn of pages and the anticipation of the journey ahead,” Adams said. “Bookshops are the perfect place to explore different worlds all winter.”

Open Space Art Gallery and Studio in Ottawa offers a variety of art classes and workshops. (Photo provided by Amanda Zehr)

Let Creativity Flow:

A relaxing way to keep both your hands and mind busy is to enroll in a workshop at an art studio. Guided classes offer participants a chance to pull up a chair, sip a drink and let their creativity flow.

“Art classes create a comfortable space by encouraging creativity without judgment, allowing participants to express themselves freely,” said Amanda Zehr, owner and founder of Open Space Art Gallery and Studios in Ottawa. “The atmosphere is typically relaxed, with a focus on exploration rather than perfection, making it enjoyable for people of all skill levels.”

Open Space Art Gallery and Studios hosts an array of single-session art classes. Recent lessons have guided guests through oil painting, wood burning, screen printing, stained glass, needle felting, weaving and more. To browse and sign up for classes, visit www.osartstudios.com/classes.

The EXibit Fine Art Center and Gallery in Morris also hosts classes such as guided oil painting workshops and make-and-take crafts. The venue is home to Open Mic Night the first Friday of every month, where guests can take an active role in performing poetry, music and storytelling or simply enjoy the show. Follow The EXibit Fine Art Center & Gallery on Facebook for information about upcoming events.

For those who want to admire art instead of create it, a quiet stroll through one of the region’s art galleries is an option:

EXibit Fine Art Center and Gallery, 315 Bedford Road, Morris: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Open Space Art Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., Ottawa: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

North Central Illinois ARTworks Gallery, west wing of the Westclox Museum, 350 Fifth St., Peru: Opening receptions hosted first Friday of each month. Private viewings are available by appointment and can be arranged by emailing outreach@nciartworks.com. For upcoming shows and receptions, visit www.nciartworks.com.

Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E, Princeton: Gallery open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Balanced Spirit Wellness Center in Streator (Ryan Searl)

Take A Spa Day:

The winter holidays come with fun, but they also can create stress. One way to decompress during or after the holiday frenzy is to indulge in a spa day.

Spas offer a variety of relaxation techniques for both body and mind. Massage therapists can knead away tension; meanwhile, sessions with Reiki practitioners can provide a spiritual reset. Float tanks mute the external stimuli of the world, allowing guests to meditate and clear their minds through sensory deprivation and weightlessness in warm salt water. Similarly, dry hydrotherapy offers a weightless sense of relaxation without immersing in water – guests can float on a pillow of water and remain dry. Sessions in Himalayan salt rooms offer a chance to unplug from technology and relax in a serene space touted to improve skin and respiration.

A sample of the region’s spas includes:

Balanced Spirit Wellness Center, Streator: Massage, Reiki, facials, float tank, infrared sauna, Himalayan salt room and more. To book a session, www.balancedspiritwellness.com.

Salt Tree Yoga, Ottawa: Himalayan salt room, dry hydrotherapy, infrared sauna, massage bed and more. To book a session, www.salttreeyoga.com.

Unwind at Westclox, Peru: Float tanks, infrared sauna, Himalayan salt room, therapeutic massage, Reiki and more. To book a session, www.unwindatwestclox.com.