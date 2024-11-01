Heritage Harbor To Host Wine & Art Walk

Enjoy an autumn stroll through Heritage Harbor’s Navvy Town, while sipping delectable wines and viewing unique artwork Saturday, Nov. 2, at this new incarnation of the popular Wine and Art Walk format.

Guests can sample wines from around the world, and chat with artists from across Illinois at each of the 11 stops at this picturesque marina-front community. A variety of art, including paintings, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry and more, will be available to buy on site.

The event, taking place just a short drive from downtown Ottawa at Heritage Harbor, will run from 3 to 5 p.m. with check-in taking place at the Heritage Harbor Welcome Center between 3 and 4 p.m. There, you’ll be able to pick up your wristband, wine glass and passport. Once checked in, you’ll make your way to Navvy Town – the heart of the event and where all the fun begins.

This neighborhood is a mix of historically inspired homes nestled between the harbor and the historic I&M Canal – it aims to connect residents with an era that was of fundamental significance to the development of many towns along the waterway, including Ottawa and Chicago. The I & M Canal was a monumental civil engineering project that took more than 12 years to build – 96 miles of linear trench, dug by the hands of “navigators,” also known as navvy’s. This neighborhood draws inspiration from the region’s architectural past while providing modern, lux amenities. You’ll find a variety of home styles in Navvy Town, with units being intended for vacations, second homes and full-time living.

Once you’ve traveled over from the visitors center to Navvy Town, you’l be able to stroll through 11 wine-tasting stops, each offering a variety of delicious vino to sample. But that’s not all – additional stops along the route will surprise you with exciting experiences and art displays. Enjoy art interspersed throughout, along with a few fun and unexpected moments – such as the live musical accompaniment by a talented Frank Sinatra tribute artist.

Participating artists for this inagural event at Heritage Harbor include: Aubrey Sipula (located in Canopy #6), Helen Krieger (located in Canopy #10), Joanna Mueller (located in Canopy #14), Clara Brubaker (located in Locktender #70) and Lisa Carlson (located in Locktender #60).

Light snacks will be available as you make your way through the walk, with a few games sprinkled in to test your wine knowledge (or your guessing skills). As you explore Navvy Town, be sure to collect signatures at each stop on your passport for a chance to win a special prize at the end.

Limited tickets remain for this exciting event, attendance is capped at 100 participants. Ticket prices: $35 in advance, $40 day of the event. Head to visitheritageharbor.com/events for more information and to reserve your tickets.