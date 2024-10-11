60+ Chicago Marathon Runners to Visit Heritage Harbor

More than 60 international runners participating in the 2024 Chicago Marathon will be making a special stop at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa, IL, on Saturday, October 12th, for a unique 5K event called parkrun. The race, which begins at 9 a.m., will see athletes from countries as far as South Africa, Spain, and the United Kingdom coming together to enjoy the scenic route along the picturesque waters of the Illinois River.

parkrun, a global phenomenon that began in 2004 in the UK, offers free, weekly timed 5K runs in communities across the world. The Heritage Harbor parkrun, part of this worldwide initiative, is a welcoming, community-driven event that encourages participation from runners of all abilities. It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of fitness, friendship, and the joy of running.

“We are beyond excited to host these international runners at Heritage Harbor,” said Rich Crum, Director of Hospitality at Heritage Harbor. “Their visit is a fantastic opportunity for our community to connect with athletes from across the globe, and we’re honored to be a part of their journey to the Chicago Marathon.”

Provided by Heritage Harbor

The parkrun event at Heritage Harbor is free and open to the public. Whether you’re an avid runner, a casual jogger, or just looking for a fun way to start your weekend, everyone is welcome to join or simply come out to cheer on these dedicated athletes. The event will take place rain or shine, ensuring that the spirit of parkrun remains undampened.

To register for this free weekly event, visit parkrun registration.

“This is a wonderful chance for the Ottawa community to experience a slice of the international running scene right here at Heritage Harbor,” added Crum. “We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the atmosphere, and support these incredible runners as they prepare for the big race in Chicago.”

For more information about the event, please contact Rich Crum at richc@heritageharborottawa.com or 815-433-5000 ext. 2.

Heritage Harbor is a vibrant marina resort community nestled along the Illinois River in Ottawa, IL. Offering a range of amenities and activities for visitors of all ages, Heritage Harbor is the perfect destination for those seeking adventure, relaxation, and everything in between.

For more info, visit: visitheritageharbor.com