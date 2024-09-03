One Of Illinois’ Largest Car Shows Returns This Saturday

More than 100 years ago, a vehicle built in Starved Rock Country held the title of “America’s smartest car.” On Saturday, Aug. 31, you have a rare opportunity to see two of these vehicles in person, along with many other classic cars in beautiful downtown Streator.

One of the earliest sport touring cars, The Roamer, was produced in Streator by the Barley Motor Car Company, formerly known as the Streator Motor Company.

A little more than a decade after the turn of the last century, the Barley Motor Car Company was exploring the possibilities of taking the luxury features and safety amenities of European cars and bringing them to the American market for a low purchase price. The result was The Roamer, which boasted ornate Rolls-Royce-style grills, famously stable chassis, luxury engines like the Rutenber six cylinder and even an electric clock!

New, these cars would range from $1,850 to $2,950 in 1917, or about $37,000 to $58,00 in today’s money.

By the early 1920s, Roamers had set several world records for speed, including an impressive 109 mph in a measured mile. The manufacture of Roamers peaked in 1923, with 2,000 cars built that year, long after they moved production from Streator to Kalamazoo, Michigan. Despite the brief production period in Streator, the city is incredibly proud to be responsible for this early piece of automotive history. A Roamer is even featured on one of the city’s Walldogs Murals.

Streator’s Roamer Cruise Night and Dream Machine Car Show on Aug. 31 will feature a rare 1917 Streator-made Roamer on display, in addition to more than 600 other restored and classic cars. With better than 70 awards up for grabs, Streator’s event is one of Illinois’ premier car shows and organized cruise routes.

Streator’s City Park will host the car show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, allowing spectators to take a close look at the hundreds of painstakingly restored cars that line the roadway, including a special exhibition of the previously mentioned Roamer. There will be 19 automobile award classes and 10 motorcycle classes, with three awards per class. Registration will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Following the awards ceremony, cars will queue up for one of Illinois’ biggest group cruises. The parade of beautiful hot rods and supercharged vehicles will follow a pre-planned route around Streator, showing off the hundreds of man-hours put into restoring these classic cars. Best cruiser awards will be handed out at the conclusion of the ride.

Fifties and ‘60s music, live entertainment and food vendors will be available in Streator’s City Park throughout the event. Cruise sign-up runs from 3 to 7 p.m, with the cruise itself lasting from 5 to 10 p.m.

For more information on the car show or cruise night, call 815-992-3723 or 815-822-7883.

Be sure to follow Dream Machines INC on Facebook for more details.