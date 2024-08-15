Secrets and Surprises in Illinois Podcast Enters Final 10 Episodes

The countdown begins! Only 10 episodes are left of Heritage Corridor Destinations’ “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois.” To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Heritage Corridor Destinations premiered a brand-new audio series back in January 2024 – this fun and informative short-form podcast explores some of the state’s lesser-known historical and cultural milestones.

Dubbed “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois,” the series of two-minute, bite-sized stories narrated by Kevin Kollins delves into the interesting people, places and things that populate Illinois’ past. As the podcast enters its last 10 episodes, they’ve saved some of the most unexpected and exciting nuggets of local history for the thrilling final installments.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

“Chicagoland radio personality Kevin Kollins narrates the story to reveal either an Illinois secret or surprise or both,” announced Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “I’m thrilled to share these audio stories about the amazing people, places and things that we’ve found all over Illinois. I hope some of the episodes will inspire listeners to visit the places these stories come from to find out more.”

The series will feature 40 episodes when all have been released, one for each year that Heritage Corridor has served the region. Episodes highlight unique topics from every corner and era of Illinois. New episodes will be released on all major podcast platforms most Mondays, and will run through October. The spots also will be broadcast on radio stations throughout Illinois, and can be listened to via popular sites such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and many more.

The first episode highlights the contributions of Illinois entrepreneur J.F. McCullough – a name you might not know – a man whose contributions dot America’s roadways, reinventing how we dine and snack in America.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The 10-episode countdown to the end of the season kicks off with the intriguing tale of Franklin Lennox Thomas – an Illinois story you won’t want to miss. The episode launched on Monday, Aug. 12, and is available now on all podcatcher platforms.

For a highlight close to home, consider starting with “The Story About Clyde Tombaugh.” In just two minutes, it recounts the life and times of the Streator native and internationally known astronomer.

The topics on “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois” are wide-ranging, featuring off-the-wall and unexpected lesser-known trivia about the state’s legendary residents, innovations and unique locations. Upcoming episode topics remain tightly under wraps, but among the episodes already released, you can expect to hear features on beloved treats with local connections, the story of world-record-breaking sculptures, the forgotten Illinois link to a common household fixture and much, much more.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor

Heritage Corridor Destinations ignites, influences and impacts the visitor experience through tourism partnerships within the communities and counties along the historic I&M Canal National Heritage Corridor, which starts just a few miles southwest of Chicago and extends southwest through Starved Rock Country. The organization is the officially certified bureau for the following counties: Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Princeton, Putnam and Will. Heritage Corridor Destinations works to attract visitors to the region, promote local businesses and organizations, and boost economic development.

It markets the region to potential visitors, both domestically and internationally. The focus is on overnight and group travel to maximize the economic impact of tourism for communities. The organization works with municipalities, hotels, restaurants and other entities to highlight the region’s unique cultural, historical and natural attractions.

To hear “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois,” visit hcdestinations.com/secrets-podcast.

To learn more about Heritage Corridor Destinations and explore what you can do in Starved Rock Country, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 and the I&M Canal Town regions, be sure to visit www.HCDestinations.com and follow Heritage Corridor Destinations on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.