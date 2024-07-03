Catch a 2024 fireworks show in Starved Rock Country

Fireworks reflect on the Fox River in downtown Ottawa during the 2019 Independence Day show. Flooding and a waterlogged dike around Ottawa High School have postponed this year's show. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Planning your Fourth of July festivities? Consider taking a trip out to Starved Rock Country this upcoming holiday weekend and catch some of the best aerial displays central Illinois has to offer. Here are just a few of the must-see fireworks shows taking place across Starved Rock Country.

Grundy County Fairgrounds.

Grundy County Fair Fireworks

Grundy County Fairgrounds

July 3 - 9 p.m.

Part of the Grundy County Fair, Morris’ impressive fireworks display is paired with five full days of lively fair activities, carnival rides, music, agricultural displays and live animals. Following the fireworks show on the fair’s opening day, the fairgrounds dance hall will feature NBC’s “The Voice” contestant Olivia Minogue playing from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. For more information and a full schedule of fair activities, visit GrundyCountyFair.org.

Sheridan 4th of July Fireworks

Sheridan school grounds

July 4 - dusk

Sheridan hosts one of the hidden gems of Starved Rock Country’s fireworks displays. The community is known locally for its long and elaborate shows, as well as delicious carnival food from vendors. This is a can’t-miss show in the northern reaches of Starved Rock Country; start making your plans today.

Ottawa 4th of July Fireworks

Downtown Ottawa/Ottawa High

July 4 - dusk

Considered one of the biggest and best fireworks displays in Starved Rock Country, Ottawa’s show offers striking panoramic views of fireworks reflecting off the river. The unique setting offers convenient viewing sites at the high school bleachers or from the bluffs along the Illinois and Fox rivers, where the show can be viewed from on the shoreline or your boat.

Utica’s Independence Day Celebration

Carey Memorial Park

July 5 - dusk

Utica’s annual fireworks festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with games and activities for kids offered at Carey Memorial Park from 5 to 10 p.m. The festivities will include face painting, bouncy slides and obstacle courses. Complimentary food and drinks will be available at the park’s pavilion (while supplies last). Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk. In addition to the beautiful sky display, the village of North Utica will host a vendor show in the nearby La Salle County Historical Society Canal Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6 and 7.

Streator Fest Fireworks

Downtown Streator/Northpoint Plaza/Anderson Fields

Aug. 4 - About 9:15 p.m.

Streator’s 4th is now two separate fun-filled events, Liberty Fest (running June 29-30 at Streator City Park) and Streator Fest (running Aug. 1 to 4 at Northpoint Field). Streator Fest will feature four action-packed days of live music and a can’t-miss fireworks show. The 2024 lineup of music includes Cooper Alan, Sevendust, Burden of the Sky, Drew Baldridge and Libido Funk Circus. Vendors, a beer tent and a massive family-friendly carnival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. that Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks will launch at about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 4 across from Northpoint Field, giving guests a spectacular and convenient view from the festival grounds.

More Starved Rock Country Fireworks

July 3:

Peru

July 4:

Leland

Princeton

Hennepin

Henry

Shabbona

July 6:

Amboy

Minonk

Sandwich

July 7:

Walnut