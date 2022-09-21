Ottawa’s Reddick Mansion to host haunted history program

Who died at the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa? What was the Tent Colony?

These questions, among others, will be answered at the Reddick Mansion Association’s Ghosts of Ottawa Past program on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Two tours will be given each night at 7 and 9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Because each tour is limited to 20 people, reservations are strongly recommended.

“Every year, we select various episodes from Ottawa’s past and bring them to life,” said Lorraine McCallister, Reddick Mansion Association president and the event’s tour guide to the past. “It is a fun and unique way to learn something about Ottawa’s rich history.”

All the scenes will take place either in the Reddick Mansion or on its grounds with some including audience participation.

“Everyone on the board plus volunteers will be taking part in one way or another,” McAllister said. “I also want to commend board member Darlene Halm, who did much of the research and wrote the initial script.”

For reservations, call the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 or visit the website at www.reddickmansion.org

Parking will be reserved on Lafayette Street and on Columbus Street for guests.

All money raised will be used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St. The mansion, listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, is open for tours and has rental space available for special events.