TLP stages ‘The Wizard of Oz’ from July 11-28

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse becomes a Merry Old Land for this summer’s “The Wizard of Oz,” for three weeks of performances from July 11-28.

Based on the 1939 film of the same name, the musical is based on L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” The story of a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow has entertained audiences for generations with songs like “Over the Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had a Brain/a Heart/the Nerve,” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard (Follow the Yellow Brick Road).”

Baum writes the book for the musical along with music and lyrics by Harold Arden and E. Y. Harburg. TLP’s production is directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott. Matthew W. Surico is music director and Chakira Doherty is in charge of costumes. Alexa Wiljanen returns to TLP as lighting designer.

Caroline Lynch Desmarais will take on the role of Dorthy Gale, with Anya Katherine Jones as Glinda. Lucas Diego Marinetto, Nathan Wright and Jack Catena will appear as the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow, respectively. Malaika Wanjiku will portray the Wicked Witch of the West and Joel Briel stars as The Wizard. The TLP Resident Company will perform the remaining roles along with 26 area young professionals as the Munchkins of Munchkinland.

Additionally, two local dogs, Grizz and Odie, will share the role of Toto. The flying mechanisms for Glinda, the Witch and flying monkeys will be supplied by Vertigo Flying Effects.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through intermission on performance days.