Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents concert version of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Jan. 11

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and point2pointproductions are bringing a concert-style performance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to the Hemmens Cultural Center on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

This lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero showcases music from Disney’s Academy Award nominated 1996 animated film and incorporates new songs by the creative team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

This production will include dramatic lighting, exquisite costumes, the musicians of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, point2pointproduction actors and a large chorus. The performance, underwritten in part by The Palmer Foundation, lasts approximately two-and-a-half hours, including one intermission, and is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

“We are excited to partner with point2pointproductions on this unique performance of this classic story, and introduce a new audience to our award-winning Symphony,” Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, said in the news release.

Tickets are available at ElginSymphony.org and range from $25 - $65. Student tickets are $15.