Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform several concerts this holiday season

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra has several concerts planned for the holiday season.

Holiday Brass & Percussion

Friday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles

Featuring favorite Holiday melodies, including arrangements of The Nutcracker, Sleigh Ride, Silent Night and more. Chad Goodman, Conductor. Adults $25. Students $5.

Holiday Brass & Percussion

Sunday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m., Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela Street, Barrington

ESO Music Director Chad Goodman will conduct this free concert featuring festive holiday music and Christmas carols, including arrangements of The Nutcracker, Sleigh Ride, Silent Night, and more! The concert is sponsored by the Francis J. & Patricia A. Houlihan Foundation, Kim Duchossois and Wickstrom Auto Group. RSVPs are encouraged.

Holiday Brass & Percussion

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Worship Center, 930 W. Higgins Road, Schaumburg

Featuring favorite Holiday melodies, including arrangements of The Nutcracker, Sleigh Ride, Silent Night and more. Chad Goodman, Conductor. Adults $25. Students $5.

Holiday Spectacular

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin

Experience this festive holiday concert tradition including favorite carols, new spins on modern favorites, an appearance by Santa Claus and featuring the Elgin Master Chorale and Integrity School of Dance. Chad Goodman, Conductor. Adults $20 - $68. Student tickets are half-price.

For tickets or more information about all of these performances, visit ElginSymphony.org.