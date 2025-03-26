Tinley Park Brew & Vine returns to The Odyssey for a weekend of flavor

The Tinley Park Brew & Vine festival showcases a diverse selection of craft breweries and wineries from across the region, (Metro Newspaper Service )

Get ready to raise your glasses and celebrate local flavors at the annual Tinley Park Brew & Vine festival, returning to The Odyssey on Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12.

The event promises an unforgettable weekend filled with craft beer, fine wines, delicious food, and live entertainment.

The Tinley Park Brew & Vine festival showcases a diverse selection of craft breweries and wineries from across the region, according to a press release from the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce announcing the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of unique brews and exquisite wines, highlighting the talents of local artisans. “Participating vendors will include some of the area’s best breweries and wineries, each eager to share their latest creations,” the release stated.

In addition to the extensive beverage offerings, festival-goers can indulge in a variety of mouth-watering bites that perfectly pair with the beverages on offer. “Whether you’re craving savory bites or sweet treats, there will be something to satisfy every palate,” the release stated.

The festival will also feature live music and entertainment throughout the weekend.

“Whether you’re a beer enthusiast, a wine lover, or simply looking for a fun weekend outing, this festival is not to be missed,” the release stated.

Event Details

When: Friday and Saturday April 11 and 12

Time: VIP 6 to 11 p.m,. General Admission 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Odyssey, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park

Tickets: Available online with options for general admission and VIP experiences

Tickets include access to all tastings, live entertainment, and the chance to meet the makers behind the beverages. Purchasing tickets early is encouraged at www.TinleyParkBrewandVine.com, as this popular event often sells out.

For more information, visit www.TinleyParkBrewandVine.com or follow their social media pages for the latest updates.