Sycamore Ribs Rhythm and Brews Fest returns Saturday

The annual Sycamore Rib Rhythm & Brews Fest is back from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24, 2024. The festival (shown here in this undated photo), features live music, craft beer and mouthwatering ribs in downtown Sycamore. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – Meat on the bone, craft and domestic beers and live music will be on tap for those who venture into downtown Sycamore on Saturday night for Ribs Rhythm and Brews Fest.

Put on by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, the celebration of barbecue ribs, music and libations will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. at the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets in downtown Sycamore.

Sycamore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rose Treml said she thinks the festival is a cherished tradition, considering it started in 2006 as a block party, before being tweaked into the current rib festival in 2012.

“It’s a great event,” Treml said. “It brings our community together for an evening of live music, delicious ribs, barbecue and cold beer. What more do you need?”

Like last year, the festival will feature five barbecue venders, including Slow Smoke BBQ, the Dirty Bird and others, that will all serve up ribs for the occasion.

The Ryan Craig Band will open the event, Mr. Myers Band will headline, and DJ Kris from Behind the Beats will play sets at 7:30 and 9 p.m.

“It is totally a family event, and that is what it’s meant to be,” Treml said. “It’s kind of a celebration for everyone – families, friends, neighbors. They just come out and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere in downtown Sycamore.”

Coors Light, Miller Lite, Antihero, seltzers and more will be available to consumers at the free-to-attend event. Water also will be available.

Side dishes will be served at the festival. Vendors will also be competing for their ribs to be designated the winner of the 2024 Sycamore Ribs Rhythm and Brews festival.

“It’s a celebration of community for everyone,” Treml said. “It’s kind of the last-summer-fling type of thing.”