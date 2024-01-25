The Local Scene: Icy plunges, birds of prey, comedy and art highlight weekend in Illinois Valley

You don’t have to jump in icy waters to take part in the fun Saturday at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road, just north of Ottawa. The plunge into an icy pool is set for 1 p.m. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

1. Penguin Plunge: You don’t have to jump into icy waters to take part in the fun Saturday at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road, just north of Ottawa. The plunge into an icy pool is set for 1 p.m. Spectators, however, can watch and contribute to the cause, which is Make-A-Wish Foundation Illinois. There will be food and beverages to buy and live music. Plungers can register at http://site.wish.org/penguin2024 or communityevents@illinois.wish.org or call 312-602-9419. Registration the day of the event begins at 11 a.m. Plungers are asked to contribute $100 per team member.

2. Eagle Watch Weekend: There will be plenty of demonstrations at four different venues: the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center, the Starved Rock Visitor Center, the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Utica Village Hall gymnasium beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Activities include birds of prey shows, guided hikes and photography demonstrations. There also will be plenty of hikers out and about in Starved Rock State Park and spectators at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center watching eagles soar above the Illinois River with zoom lenses and binoculars.

3. Stand Up Comedy Night: The 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., Streator, will host The Good Ole Boys of Comedy on their Rides Again! tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6 at the venue. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit https://ticketstripe.com/events/1039337 to buy tickets. Table reservations are available. Comedians Tim Loss, Nate Foltz, Giles Mann, Josh Reynolds and Live Laugh Luis will perform. Go to https://www.facebook.com/the122club for information.

4. Nature Inspired: North Central Illinois ARTworks will host an opening reception for the work of local artists Carol Crane and Mary Kay Specht from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the historic Westclox building in Peru. The exhibit is titled “Nature Inspired.” It is free and open to the public. Crane is a recently retired health care professional who has been painting and creating works of art in various mediums for the past 40 years. Although Crane has worked in all mediums, over time she has come to favor graphite and acrylic. Her work is inspired by nature, flowers, whimsy and abstract ideas. This past year, she won best of show for her graphite “Waiting for a Hug.” Specht favors the impressionistic form of painting and enjoys exploring abstract as well as experimenting with polymer clay. To view and buy the items on exhibit, email outreach@nciartworks.com to schedule a time.

5. Fiddlerock, Food and Fun: The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host Fiddlerock, Food and Fun from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hawg House Saloon, 18066 Route 6. The cost is $20. Fiddlerock combines classic rock and pop songs with violin music performed by Casey McGrath. Visit https://princetonchamber-il.com for information about the event.

