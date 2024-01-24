NCI ARTworks to host local artists Crane, Specht at reception

North Central Illinois ARTworks will host an opening reception for the work of local artists Carol Crane and Mary Kay Specht from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the historic Westclox building in Peru. The exhibit is titled “Nature Inspired.” It is free and open to the public. (Derek Barichello)

One of the artists featured in the exhibition is Crane, a recently retired healthcare professional who has been painting and creating works of art in various mediums for the past 40 years. While Crane has worked in all mediums, over time she has come to favor graphite and acrylic. Her work is inspired by nature, flowers, whimsy and abstract ideas. She usually works from photographs and has learned most of her skills as a member of the Ottawa Art League, where she has attended lectures and taken classes. This past year she won best of show for her graphite “Waiting for a Hug.”

Specht has always been drawn to the arts. She favors the impressionistic form of painting and enjoys exploring abstract as well as experimenting with polymer clay. While living in Michigan, Specht founded a group called “Beads, Beauty & Beyond,” in which jewelry makers donated their polymer clay jewelry to the local cancer center.

While living in Michigan, Specht studied under author/artist Larry Blovitz as well as with Cheri Petri of the Petri Art Gallery in Pentwater, Michigan. After returning to Illinois, she became a member of the LaGrange Art League and took a few classes while in the area. Specht now lives in Ottawa, where she is an active member of the Ottawa Art League and continues to study art through the many classes and opportunities provided by the Ottawa Art League and Open Spaces Art Gallery. Over the past seven years, she has received blue, red, and white ribbons for her artwork.

In addition to the opening reception Jan. 28, the NCI ARTworks will be open to the public for private viewing by appointment. To view and purchase the items on exhibit email outreach@nciartworks.com to schedule a time.