The Local Scene: Family move day, Moose Lodge trivia night, and live music

Cody Calkins sings a song as the opening act during the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

33-Hour Shopping at True North: 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, 539 Bedford Road, Morris

Ever felt the need to go thrifting at 2 a.m.? Now’s the best chance to do it. True North is opening its doors at 10 a.m. Friday and until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Game On trivia night fundraiser: 5 p.m. Friday, 3835 IL Route 47, Morris

The EXibit Fine Arts Center and Gallery is hosting a trivia night fundraiser at the Moose Lodge to bring more music, more art and more programs for kids into the community. This family-friendly event will have food, drinks, games, music, raffles and magic.

True North - Photo by Ryan Searl

Cody Calkins live at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, 122 W. Washington St.

Local favorite country artist Cody Calkins returns to Clayton’s Tap Friday night.

Tween and Teen Advisory Board: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

It’s never too early to start making a difference. Tweens and teens can join the Morris Public Library Thursday evenings to see what it’s like to be a decision-maker in the community. The library provides pizza while the kids discuss what programs they’d like to see at the library and work on volunteer projects. Those who need service hours for school can obtain them here.

Family Movie – ‘Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe’: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a family movie day featuring the “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Saturday morning, a family movie that appeals to all ages.