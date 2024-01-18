The Local Scene: Comedy and Puppy Yoga in Kane County this weekend

Muskie Expo: Chicago’s annual Muskie Expo will be held at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles for the first time this year. From Friday through Sunday, Jan. 19-21, the fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road will be filled with a wide selection of gear for all kinds of angling, from over 70 manufacturers and retailers. For a fill list of exhibitors, visit the expo website. Tickets can be purchased at muskieexpo.com/buy-tickets, with several access options including one-day tickets for $12, three-day tickets for $20 and super tickets (Sunday only) for $50. Super tickets include a coupon for $50 off merchandise at five of the best manufacturers and retailers at the expo, and only 50 will be sold. For more information, contact the expo by email at info@muskieexpo.com, call 608-220-7392 or visit the event page on Facebook.

Comedy Yoga: The Comedy Vault in Batavia will collaborate with Going To My Happy Place Yoga for a comedy yoga event on Sunday, Jan. 21. It will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at The Comedy Vault at 18 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. Guests can enjoy a stand-up comedy set led by Laurie Milbourn that blends basic yoga poses and comedic commentary. The class will cost $20 per person, and includes a drink ticket. Guests must be 21 or older and should bring their own mats if they want to participate in the yoga. For more information, contact The Comedy Vault at 630-454-4174.

Wine Pairing Dinner: Several local Geneva businesses have collaborated to create a wine tasting dinner event. The tasting will feature four 3-ounce pours of northern Michigan wines paired with a four-course meal. BOS and Left Foot Charley wineries will provide the wine, Craft Urban will provide the food, and Up North Wine Tasting Room will provide the setting at 9 N. Second St. A cash bar cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the sit-down dinner. Tickets cost $75 per person (plus tax and gratuity), and can be purchased online. For more information including details on the menu, visit the event page on Facebook.

Puppy Yoga: Project Hope Animal Rescue Foundation will host a puppy yoga class on Jan. 20 at the foundation at 133 E. Higgins Road in Gilberts. There will be two 45-minute sessions beginning at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Instructor Rebecca Sampson will lead the session in which participants at all levels of expertise will engage in relaxing stretches alongside rescued pups. The class costs $35, and guests can sign up online. Guests are asked to bring their own mats and water bottles. For more information, email projecthopearf@gmail.com, call 224-484-9107 or visit their website.

Comedy by Josh Gondelman: The Comedy Vault will host comedian Josh Gondelman from Jan. 18-20. There will be one performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the venue at 18 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. The show costs $25 per person, with a two-drink minimum. Guests must be 21 or older and should check in at least 15 minutes before the event. Gondelman is a writer and comedian who has written, produced and appeared on dozens of shows, earning four Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and three WGA Awards. Most notably, he has written for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” produced “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and appeared on “Conan,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” For more information, call The Comedy Vault at 630-454-4174.

