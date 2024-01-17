The Local Scene: Brave the cold for live music around Grundy County

It won’t be as cold this in Grundy County this weekend, but it’s forecast to be below-freezing most of the weekend. Warm up with these performances at local venues.
Nathan Fisher at Montage Wine Bar: 7 p.m. Saturday, 309 Liberty St., Morris
Enjoy acoustic tunes from Nathan Fisher and wine from Montage in Downtown Morris.
River Road Trio at Clayton’s Rail: 8 p.m. Friday, 721 Liberty St.
The River Road Trio brings its acoustic set back to Clayton’s Rail on Friday for a night out.
Storytellers series featuring Kevin Kinney: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 808 La Salle St., Ottawa
The Lone Buffalo Restaurant and Tap Room’s Storytellers series returns for its fourth season kicking off with Kevin Kinney, the lead singer and songwriter behind Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin.
