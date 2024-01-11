The Local Scene: Concerts and winter walks in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do in Kane County this weekend:

Libido Funk Circus: EvenFlow Music & Spirits will showcase Libido Funk Circus for a night of music and dancing Friday, Jan. 12. The doors of the Geneva venue will open at 7 p.m., and the band will take the stage at 9 p.m. The show is for patrons 21 and older, and there will be a $5 cover at the door. The Chicago dance band has been performing for over 20 years. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or contact Evenflow Music & Spirits at 630-549-4090.

Goat Wonder Walk Experience: Goat Yoga Chicago will present a Goat Wonder Walk Experience at Reverse the Kerrs Farm in Elgin from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13. The walk will be an outdoor guided tour of the farm at 11N435 Muirhead Road. The family of goats on the farm will accompany the group on the quarter-mile trek. The event costs $29 per person, and guests must be age 12 and older. Treats to feed the animals and refreshments will be provided. When weather permits, snowshoes and poles may be rented. To register, visit the Goat Yoga Chicago website. The event is held on Saturdays throughout the year.

Hamfest: Wheaton Community Radio Amateurs will host the 57th annual mid-winter Hamfest, a hobby-electronics flea market, on Jan. 14 at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Local ham radio, computer and remote control electronic enthusiasts can come and sell, buy or trade equipment. The fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forums on various topics will be held each hour from 9 to 11 a.m., and amateur radio exams will be conducted from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ham radio users will be able to talk-in on the WCRA 145.31/-(107.2) repeater. Guests will have a chance to win prizes with raffle tickets included with admission. Admission is $8 for adults when ordered in advance, and includes four raffle tickets. Admission is $10 at the door and includes one raffle ticket. All Scouts in uniform and younger than 18 and children younger than 12 will be admitted for free (children must be accompanied by an adult). Those interested in presenting a topic should contact the committee by email at hamfest@w9ccu.org or leave a voicemail at 630-923-5447.

Winter Wonderland: The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer an exploration of local woodlands at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve at 35W076 Villa Maria Road in St. Charles from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13. The group will look for signs of wildlife, listen for birds and learn how to identify trees without leaves. The event is free, but advance registration is required. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. For more information, visit the event webpage.

Turkey Bowl: Alley 64 in St. Charles will conduct the annual Turkey Bowl at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. Participants will bowl frozen turkeys at pins for prizes and to support Special Olympics. There will be food specials, drink specials, prizes, giveaways and more, and all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics. Guests should arrive at the bar at 212 W. Main St. in St. Charles by noon to sign up. Bowling will begin at 1 p.m. The event costs $100 per team of four, or $25 per person. Guests can sign up today by calling 630-513-6464, or register at the event. Teams are not required, and solo contestants will be paired with a team.

