Local Scene: Trivia, bingo and rock ‘n’ roll tributes in the Illinois Valley

1. Trivia nights: The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will host a trivia night open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Teams of up to five members will work together to answer trivia in different categories all somewhat related to libraries and literature. The entry fee is a nonperishable donation per person for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Doors open at 6 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is required by emailing Robert Malerk at rmalerk@lasalle.lib.il.us. The La Salle-Peru Band Parents Association also will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fire on Fifth, 300 Fifth St., Peru. The cost is $100 per table.

2. Dirty Elephant Bingo: St. Joseph Socialites of Marseilles will host dirty elephant bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 200 Broadway St. Bring something to regift. If you don’t have anything, organizers will have plenty of items. Regifted items become the bingo prizes. When someone wins, the person to their left and right also win. Winners choose a prize from the table or steal a prize already won. Those who were burgled get to choose a new prize from the table (no stealing). Refreshments will be provided at the event.

3. Elton John tribute Robin Taylor: The tribute act will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rosati’s, 375 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. The show is free. For guaranteed seats, RSVP at http://ottawarosatis.com/rsvp or call 815-324-9559.

4. Elvis Presley Brunch: Celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday with a buffet featuring his favorite foods at Camp Aramoni, 809 N. 2199 Road, rural Tonica. He loved carbs, butter, bacon and bananas – all paired with a side of rock ‘n’ roll. There also will be options of fresh fruit. Reservations are required and can be made for 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 p.m. by calling 815-224-7333 or emailing info@camparamoni.com.

5. Libido Funk Circus: The Chicago dance band will be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Shaker’s Lounge, 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. Libido Funk Circus plays fan-favorite dance songs, ranging from the early days of rock ‘n’ roll to current dance floor hits. This wide selection of disco, rock, pop, new wave, funk, dance, country, hip-hop and Motown songs allows the band to switch musical gears in order to accommodate any audience. The band has performed at a number of local festivals and venues.

